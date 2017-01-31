CCL: Chapman powers Rockets’ win

Andrea Chapman had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds Monday night as the DeRuyter girls’ basketball team rolled to a 48-15 Central Counties League win over host McGraw.

Visiting Otselic Valley beat Cincinnatus 51-35 in another CCL girls’ basketball game and the DeRuyter boys’ basketball team beat host Otselic Valley 61-51 in a league contest.

The DeRuyter volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-22, 25-10 to host Stockbridge Valley in a CCL match, while in non-league play Blessed Virgin Mary Academy beat Cincinnatus 25-27, 27-15, 25-16, 25-23.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DeRuyter 48, McGraw 15: Complementing Chapman for the Rockets, now 5-4 in league play and 7-7 overall, were Micheala Gordon with 10 points (including a pair of 3-pointers) and five assists, Madison Russell with eight points and seven steals, Paige Russell with eight rebounds and five assists and Anastasia Glisson with nine rebounds.

Karissa Wilbur had nine points and Taylynn Tryon added six for the Eagles (1-9, 1-15). DeRuyter led 10-5 after one quarter and used a 20-0 second quarter to settle the issue.

“We broke our slump and started making our shots,” said Rockets coach Jared Tiffin, whose team hosts Madison Thursday at 5:30 p.m. “Gordon was hitting her threes and Chapman did a good job down low. Everyone contributed.”

McGraw visits Brookfield Thursday at 7 p.m.

Otselic Valley 51, Cincinnatus 35: A 21-8 first quarter advantage put the Vikings in control for the night as they improved to 5-4 league and 7-8 overall. Jillian Waltz led the way with 18 points, Amber Meigs added 17 and Sara Kenyon chipped in with 12.

Delaney Rutan led the Red Lions (1-8, 1-11) with 12 points. Ciara Zeeuw had eight points while Destiny Bushnell had five points, five rebounds, flour blocks and two assists.

Cincy visits Stockbridge Valley Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS’ BASKETBALLL

DeRuyter 61, Otselic Valley 51: Louie Glisson had a game-high 25 points and his brother Frank Glisson added 20 as the Rockets improved to 4-4 league and 6-8 overall. DeRuyter led 16-15 after the first quarter, used a 20-9 second-quarter advantage to take a 36-24 halftime lead and was up 48-38 heading into the fourth.

“We got back on the winning side, although it didn’t come easy,” Rockets coach Ric Barnes said. “We scored 36 first-half points but again shot poorly from the free throw line and were outscored by a basket in the second half. Any win is a good win, especially when we have struggled as of late. We still need a few more wins to qualify for sectionals, which hasn’t happened in DeRuyter in more than half a decade. We have had to tighten our rotation a little more. Hopefully the guys can build on this one.”

Jordan Baerga scored 21 points and Tanner Costa had 12 points for the Vikings (0-9, 0-15).

DeRuyter visits Brookfield Friday, the JV game slated to start at 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Stockbridge Valley 3, DeRuyter 1: The Rockets fell to 1-8 league and 1-11 overall with the loss, Mikayla Quigley with four digs and Tayler Marshall with three assists and an ace. No statistics were reported for the Cougars (7-2, 10-4).

DeRuyter hosts Brookfield Thursday, the JV game set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

BVMA 3, Cincinnatus 1: Remington Blasdell had 15 kills, two aces and a dig for the Red Lions, now 4-3 league and 4-9 overall. Devan Burritt had six kills and seven digs and Emily Price 21 assists and two kills. The statistics for the Saints (8-4) were not reported.

“We had to move our lineup around a little due to some sickness, but the girls stepped up and didn’t play terrible,” Cincy coach Kristin Russell said. “My veterans, Remington, Emily, and Devan, really stepped up and did their jobs. You can’t take much away from a team like BVMA, they are very scrappy and the ball won’t go down easily. Now we have to move on and focus on the next game.”

That comes Wednesday, when the Red Lions host Stockbridge Valley after the 5:30 p.m. JV match.