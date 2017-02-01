OHSL Boys’ Basketball: Trojans rally for win

AUBURN — It was a very slow start for Homer Central boys Tuesday night as the Trojans traveled to Auburn for an important OHSL Freedom Division basketball game.

Led by Riley McEvoy and Stephen Walters, the Freedom National Division leader overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to record the 63-61 victory. McEvoy and Walter each scored 19 points as Homer improved to 7-2 in the division and 12-4 overall. The 12 wins in the most by a Trojan team since the 13-8 record posted by the 1985-86 Homer squad directed by Paul Belodoff.

“Guys had a slow start, but hung tough and pulled out a big win tonight,” Homer coach Sean Malone said. “One of the biggest road wins I think we’ve had since I’ve been here. The guys stuck to our game plan and were able to adjust throughout the game. We played unselfish basketball down the stretch and finished when we needed too. We rebounded well tonight which was really big for us. We could have cleaned up a few plays at the end but we are happy with the win.”

Auburn (6-4, 11-5) took a 21-14 lead in the first quarter. The Maroons were able to maintain that advantage in the second quarter. Bryant Quinlan netted 16 points for Homer and had many of those in the first half to keep the Trojans close.

With McEvoy and Walter finding the stride in the second half, the Trojans began coming all the way back. Homer cut the Auburn advantage to 47-45 after three quarters, before completing the comeback in the fourth quarter. Jacob Rivers was kept in check much of the night, but hit a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as he finished with five points.

“Auburn smothered Jacob from the start, but he was able to break free a few times and created open shots for others,” Malone said.

Scotty Minnoe paced Auburn with 16 points. Kaleb Coote added 14 points while Evan Dunwon and Shaheid Beal collected 12 and 10 points respectively.

Homer will be back in action Thursday. The Trojans will host Oswego inside SUNY Cortland’s Corey Gymnasium with the JVs getting things started at 7 p.m.

HOMER JVs dropped a 47-32 contest to Auburn Tuesday night.

The Maroons pulled away in the second quarter after leading 8-5 in the first quarter. The 17-7 difference in that second quarter put Auburn in front 25-12. The two teams played a nearly even second half.

Nick Barnes led Homer with 10 points. Andrew Hage chipped in with six points.