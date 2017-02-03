SUNY Cortland athletics steps up for Loaves and Fishes

SUNY Cortland student-athletes will help raise money for the Cortland Loaves and Fishes food pantry during the inaugural “Red Dragons Support Cortland” night at the college’s men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey games against Plattsburgh on Friday.

The men’s basketball game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the women’s game at 7:30 p.m., and the men’s ice hockey game starts at 7 p.m., all in the Park Center.

Last July, an electrical malfunction sparked a fire in Grace and Holy Spirit Church in Cortland, forcing Loaves and Fishes, a volunteer driven charity that provides free, nutritious meals to disadvantaged families, from its home of 30 years. The church kitchen has since been rebuilt and Loaves and Fishes, with help from their many supporters, will reopen in its old home next month.

To raise money to support Loaves and Fishes, a number of activities are planned during Friday’s games. These includea commemorative T-shirt sale, courtesy of Graph-Tex; a “Chuck a Puck” contest at the rink, the winner receiving a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn; a “Chuck a Duck” contest in the gym, the winner receiving a one-night stay at the Country Inn & Suites; a Wheel of Prizes and 50/50 raffles.

Voluntary cash donations will be taken in lieu of ticket sales, and there will be drop-off points for non-perishable food items.

— The SUNY Cortland athletic department is looking for sponsors to make cash donations for goals, 3-pointers and dunks. Darl Zehr Photography will be sponsoring the men’s basketball game and will donate $5 for every Cortland made 3-pointer and $10 for every Cortland dunk. If any sponsors are interested in doing something similar for women’s basketball or men’s ice hockey,they are asked to contact assistant athletic director Jaclyn Lawrence at Jaclyn.Lawrence@cortland.edu or at 607-753-4923.

— In addition, the men’s ice hockey team will be conducting its annual charity jersey auction, with all proceeds also going to Loaves and Fishes. The team will wear specially designed jerseys during its “Police Appreciation Night” on Saturday, and an auction for the jerseys will be conducted online from Jan. 31-Feb. 9.

Any questions about the auction can be directed to Cortland head coach Joe Cardarelli at joseph.cardarelli@cort

land.edu or 607-753-4990.