IAC Basketball: Marathon’s Marsh reaches longtime scoring goal with 3-pointer

Bob Ellis/staff photographer

Cassidy Marsh celebrates her 1,000-point milestone with classmate and teammate Emily Krebs, left, Friday. The game was halted so coach Andrew Pierce could present her with a ball marking the occasion.

MARATHON — It was a goal Cassidy Marsh set many years ago.

On Friday night, the Marathon Central senior sharpshooter achieved that goal of 1,000 career points.

Marsh hit a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to break the 1,000-point threshold as she netted 16 points overall during the Olympians’ 35-30 overtime Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Small School Division basketball victory over Union Springs on Senior Night inside McDonald Gymnasium.

It felt really great,” said Marsh who has played varsity ball since her freshman year. “It’s been my goal since eighth grade. I really have to thank everyone for helping me reach this goal. It was my coaches, teammates, staff at the school and everyone else that helped get me to this point.”

When she made the shot, the game was halted to recognize the moment. Her senior classmate Emily Krebs jumped into her arms to help celebrate the moment.

“Emily and I have been playing basketball together since sixth grade,” marsh recalled. “Emily always found a way to get me the ball and she would set the screen or make the pass when I needed the ball.

“It was an amazing feeling,” she added of taking in the moment. “I was just looking around the gym and saw all the 1,000 point signs.”

Cassidy is a great kid,” Marathon coach Andrew Pierce said. “She has always been a very dedicated player.

“We kept telling her to just play ball,” he continued as the first part of her senior season was up and down. “We made a couple of adjustments, including moving her to point guar to get the ball in her hands more. I was glad to be a part of it. It was the loudest I have ever heard the gym.”

Marsh has been on a hot streak over the past three weeks. Her 16 points Friday was the lowest total with many games in the 20- to 30-point range.

“Coach told me in Groton Tuesday that I was close,” Marsh said. “I have just been finding my shots and making them lately. It’s really about my teammates finding me and getting me the ball.”

Marsh does play to play basketball in college while major in sports management. She just does not have the college selected yet.

As for the rest of the game, it was a low scoring affair. The Olympians (5-5 division, 11-7 overall) led 4-3 after the first quarter and 12-7 at halftime. Marathon was clinging to a two point lead entering the fourth quarter as Union Springs tied the game at 27-27 to force overtime. In the extra stanza, the Olympians used an 8-3 edge to seal the victory.

Avery Barber added 10 points to the Marathon offensive attack.

Renee Park paced Union Springs with 11 points.

IN IAC BOYS ACTION

Dryden 78, Southern Cayuga 67: Dryden (4-6, 5-12 overall) used a solid third quarter to open up some breathing room in this close game. The Purple lions were up 11-9 after one quarter and 31-30 by halftime. Dryden used a 24-15 scoring edge in the third quarter by build a 55-45 advantage.

“We found our offensive flow in final three quarters,” Dryden coach Eric Hicks said. “Our defense came up with big stops at crucial times. Clutch rebounds really helped and we salted the game away at the foul line.”

Nick Hollister was one of three Dryden players in double figures with 37 points and 14 rebounds. Trevor Gardner added 23 points and 13 assists while Wes Stahlman chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Neil Weimann led South Cayuga (3-9, 6-13 overall) with 30 points. Zachary Barreto helped out with 13 points.

Moravia 74, Groton 44: “Moravia dominated in every phase of the game,” Groton coach John D’Antonio said. “ They were playing with a purpose. We simply had no answers for them. We really had a tough time hanging in there.”

Moravia grabbed a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and enjoyed a 33-21 cushion at halftime. The Blue Devils used a 19-9 third quarter advantage to push the lead to 52-30 and coasted from there.

Gabe Short led the balanced Moravia attack with 15 points. Carter Flick netted 14 points, Parker Dickenson added 12 points and Jordan Crossgrove had 10 points.

Paul Brecht paced Groton (6-5, 13-5) with 17 points. Tyler Banfield poured in 13 points for the Indians.

Moravia (15-2) has clinched the IAC North Small School division crown with a current record of 10-1 in division play.

Union Springs 58, Marathon 31: Union Springs took advantage of 19 first half turnovers to build a 27-5 lead and cruised to the victory over winless Marathon.

“Along with our poor shooting, Springs capitalized with several lay-ups in the second quarter to secure the big lead,” Marathon coach Jim Holland said. “Nick Valentino had a nice solid game for them and did a nice job getting into the paint to allow easy shots for his teammates, The effort was much better by entire the team in the third and fourth quarters.”

Valentino finished with 16 points for Union Springs. Cameron Anthony added 13 points.

Diego Castellot led Marathon with 18 points.