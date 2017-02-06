Section 3 Bowling: ES-M boys wrest titles from Trojans

MATTYDALE – The Homer Central boys saw their Section 3 bowling title reign came to an end Sunday at Strike N Spare Lanes in Mattydale Sunday.

The Trojans were defending Section 3 Class B and Overall champions, but OHSL rival East Syracuse-Minoa won both the Class B and Overall titles by 181 pins this time around. The Spartans totaled 5,500 pins in the six-game format, three games in the morning and three games in the afternoon. The Trojans were second with 5,319 pins while Cortland place 13th overall out of 25 teams with 4,829 points. In Class B, the Purple Tigers were sixth.

On the girls’ side, Fulton unseated defending overall champion Utica Proctor by just 43 pins. The Red Raiders totaled 5,163 pins to Proctor’s 5,120 pins. Cortland placed ninth overall with 4,638 pins while Homer was 12th in the 21 team field with 4,532 pins.

In Class B, ES-M was the champion with 4,809 pins with the Purple Tigers third and the Trojans fifth.

BOYS

Chris Root led the Homer squad as the junior posted 642 (244-186-212) and 518 (185-162-171) series for a 1,160 total pinfall that earned him fifth place overall.

Trojan senior Joey Esposito was seventh with his 1,133 series after series of 564 (181-206-177) and 569 (225-72-172).

Rounding out the Trojans were Kyle Reiner (1,031 total, 205 high game) in 29th, Brandon Aylesworth (1,004; 199) in 38th and Cullen Gallagher (991, 188) in 42nd place.

“If I had to lose, it should have been to ES-M,” Homer coach Robert Nasiatka said. “On paper they were the best team and they showed it. No team rolled any huge numbers. It was a tough pattern that became tougher as the day went on. Our hope was to be in the top four going into the afternoon we were second. We had our chances but were never able to get any momentum.

“Great group of seniors that I couldn’t have been prouder of,” he added. “Many felt we overachieved this year, I never did. Cullen, Kyle and Chris were patient to get their chance and made the absolute most of it when they got it. The list of accomplishments by Joey and Brandon is amazing. It is going to be tough to see them go. There is a great group of your kids coming up that will step into starting rolls. Two sectional titles, and one runner up, for a six-year old program, I’ll take that, I think anyone would.”

For Cortland, Alex Babcock was the top Purple Tiger as he placed 17th overall. Babcock rolled 1,087 for his six game total after three game series of 597 (214-206-177) and 490 (171-142-177).

Troy Vallese finished 23rd with a 1,047 total and 209 high game. Vallese was followed by Michael Davis (783-5 games, 189), Ryan Root (752, 186), Jared Bronson (439-3 games, 150), Adam Minnard (398, 140), Brian Ngo (323-2 games, 190).

GIRLS

Elizabeth Minnard led the local girls as the Cortland senior rolled a 1,028 total after series of 524 (193-161-170) and 504 (196-149-159) to finish in a tie for 21st place.

Rounded the Cortland contingent were Gretta Allen (935, 189), Taylor Cullip (915, 180), Blaik Hale (898, 166), Calista Van Epps (717-5 games, 181) and Holly Vallese (145)

For Homer, freshman Mikayla Miller led the way with her 985 total after series of 496 (172-193-131) and 489 (154-144-191) to place 28th.

Completing the Trojans were Delaney Smith (929, 168), Ashley Aloi (911, 180), Katie Vartanian (895, 189) and Julia Day (812, 152).

“I am very proud of these girls,” Homer coach Cheryl Carboine said. “They had a fantastic season and being apart of today’s sectional competition was a great experience. I was very pleased with the way we started. It was difficult to keep that up as it was a tough oil pattern and just an exhausting day. You need a lot of stamina to do well. All of the girls did well at different times throughout the day.

“It has been a great run for the seniors (Katie, Ashley and Delaney) and I know the future is bright with Makayla, Julia and Sam (Button),” she continued. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with these girls this year and anticipate much success to come.”

Both Cortland and Homer will compete in the Baker part of the OHSL Tournament Tuesday at Strike N Spares Lanes.

Based on their season averages, Aylesworth and Esposito will represent Homer while Babcock and Cullip represent Cortland at the Section 3 Individual Shootout Friday at Pin-O-Rama in Utica starting at 5 p.m. All four will look for a high score to represent Section 3 at the New York State

Championships.