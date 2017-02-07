Talent shines at county youth bowling tourney

The 11th Annual Seven Valley USBC Youth Tournament has been completed and the following results show some outstanding efforts by the young bowlers in the area.

The team event took place at DeRuyter’s Masonic Lanes while singles and doubles competed at Hi-Lanes in Homer. Thanks to those establishments for hosting the tournament.

The banquet for the youth tournament will take place March 12 at the Homer Elks beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are available from the coaches of all bowling centers.

Following are the top finishers and teams in each division:

TEAM EVENTS

A Division: 1. Gator’s (Elizabeth Minnard, Calista Vanepps, Adam Minnard, Nadeane Minnard) 2,624; 2. Hi-Lanes (Kaela Phillips, Devon Tuttle, Erik Lee, Brenton Hapgood) 2,602; 3. McNeil and Company (Nicholas Hinshaw, Christopher Root, Cullen Gallager, Joey Esposito) 2,551.

B Division: 1. Strike Zone (Corey Smith, Stellan Seward, Dominick Perry, Jeremie Hale Jr.) 2,720; 2. Three plus One Queen (Joshua Dobush, Jesse Vyskocil, Megan Jursick, Cameron Hamilton) 2,474; 3. Specialty Trophy (Abigail Craig, Makayla Miller, Edward Pietrasz, Blaik Hale) 2,464.

C Division: 1. Wacky Weirdos (Hope Jursick, Emily Cargian, Mackenzie Hamilton, Rachel Jursick) 2,651; 2. Malarkey’s (Ekaterina Wilson, Katie Vartanian, Lilly Smith, Desirae Wilson) 2,526; 3. Osborne Floor Covering (Myalynne Riccardi, Lauren Sopp, John Bishop Jr., Riley Van Liew) 2,509.

D Division: 1. Homer Elks (Landon Smith, Reed Smith, Lillian Hollenbeck, Delaney Hollenbeck) 1,764; 2. Diamond Ruby’s (William Brehn, Michael Brehn, Kory Hilker, Nathan Armstrong) 1,713; 3. R and B Kids (Logan Drake, Tyler Schults, Emma Smith, Dustin Perry) 1,654.

DOUBLES

A Division: 1. Calista Van Epps-Taylor Cullip 1,381; 2. Holly Vallese-Robert Storie 1,319; 3. Richard Lambrecht-Michael Grant 1,276; 4. Kolbe Fuller-Edward Pietrasz 1,269; 5. Matthew Hurteau–Ryan Aylesworth 1,253.

B Division: 1. Adam Minnard-Matthew Hurteau 1,418; 2. Joshua Dobush-Jesse 1,352; 3. Katie Vartanian-Nate Hartsford 1,331; 4. Dalanna Fralick-Trevor Fralick 1,293; 5. Jonathon Oliver-Joshua Oliver 1,284.

C Division: Myalynne Riccardi-Lauren Sopp 1,407: 2. Hope Jursick-Mackenzie Hamilton 1,367; 3. John Bishop, Jr.-Riley VanLiew 1,334; 4. Lacie Hilker-Keara Armstrong 1,292; 5. Corey Smith-Stellan Seward 1,290.

D Division: 1. William Brehn-Kory Hilker 942, 2. Nathan Armstrong-Michael Brehn 931, 3. Rose Brehm-Emily Stoughtom 900; 4. Dominick Perry-Dustin Perry 897.

SINGLES

Boys A Division: 1. Matthew Hurteau 813, 2. Devon Tuttle 786, 3. Troy Vallese 708, 4. Edward Pietrasz 674, 5. Robert Storie 646

Girls A Division: 1. Gretta Allen 687, 2. Elizabeth Minnard 684, 3. Nadeane Minnard 629, 4. Katie Vartanian 617, 5. Taylor Cullip 614.

Boys B Division: 1, Andrew Seaman 800, 2. Johsua Dobush 763, 3. Jesse Vyskocil 691, 4. Adam Minnard 687, 5. Kolbe Fuller 654.

Girls B Division: 1. Ekaterina Wilson 671, 2. Rachel Jursick 632, 3. Holly Vallese 629, Abigail Craig 628, 5. Makayla Miller 625.

Boys C Division: 1. Dominick Perry 760, 2. Matthew Wells, Jr. 687, 3. Tyler Thomas 685, 4. Tyler Leaver 672, 5. Riley VanLiew 647.

Girls C Division: 1. Lauren Sopp 732, 2. Delany Hawkins 680, 3. Keara Armstrong 660, 4. Mackenzie Hamilton 657, 5. Lacie Hilker 656.

Boys D Division: 1. John Bishop, Jr. 515,2 . Nathan Armstrong 492, 3. Michael Brehn 471, 4. Kory Hilker 462, 5. Liam Baker 435.

Girls D Division: 1. Emily Stoughton 492, 2. Hope Jursick 469, 3. Emily Cargian 461, 4. Myalynne Riccardi 455, Kacey Phillips 443.

ALL EVENTS

Boys A-B-C Division: 1. Adam Minnard 2,110; 2. Andrew Seaman 2,081; 3. Erik Lee 2,067; 4. Jesse Vyskocil 2,042; 5. Devon Tuttle 2,029.

Girls A-B-C Division: 1. Lauren Sopp 2,143; 2. Elizabeth Minnard 2,060; 3. Mackenzie Hamilton 2,008; 4. Ekaterina Wilson 1,997; 5. Keara Armstrong 1,961.

Boys D Division: 1. Kory Hilker 1,436; 2. John Bishop, Jr. 1,425; 3. Nathan Armstrong1,403; 4. Michael Brehn 1,369; 5. Dustin Perry 1,343.

Girls D Division: 1. Emily Cargian 1,387; 2. Hope Jursick 1,345; 3. Myalynne Riccardi 1,333.