CCL: Madison routs Eagles

Bob Ellis/staff photographer

McGRAW — What difference a week makes.

The host Madison boys’ basketball team rolled to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter against McGraw Tuesday night and never looked back en route to an 88-62 Central Counties League win. The Blue Devils had gotten by the Eagles 72-67 in overtime in McGraw last Tuesday.

Madison, the top-ranked team in the state, closed out a 12-0 league season and is now 19-0 overall. McGraw could have claimed a share of the league title with a win but wound up second at 10-2 and is 15-3 overall.

Visiting DeRuyter beat Cincinnatus 51-48 in another league game.

Madison 88, McGraw 62: Sam Matteson led the way for the winners with 27 points, complemented by Lincoln Pisiak with 22 and Spencer Haviland with 20. Jordan Cowen had 18 points to lead the Eagles while Dakota Stauber had 14 and Kevin Shorts and Chris Pickert added eight apiece.

The Blue Devils led 47-31 at halftime and 67-48 after three.

“We got off to a slow start,” McGraw coach Matt Martins said. “Turnovers hurt us in the in the first quarter and we found ourselves down by 10 at the end of the quarter. Our offense improved in the second, led by Jordan with seven points and Devon Tuttle’s five. In the second half we struggled to close down the Madison lead, though we got an offensive boost in from Dakota Stauber’s three 3-pointers.”

The Eagles host Marathon today and visit Tully Monday in a pair of non-leagues with 5:30 p.m. JV starts.

DeRuyter 51, Cincinnatus 48: Louie Glisson poured in 30 points as the Rockets improved to 6-5 in league play and 8 overall. The visitors led 17-12 after one quarter, 33-25 at halftime and 46-35 after three.

Cincinnatus (4-7, 6-19) got 13 points from Tyler Beckwith, 12 from Connor Stafford and 10 from Leo Golicki.

“Hunter Way got us off to a quick start, scoring all six of his in the first 2 1/2 minutes,” Rockets coach Ric Barnes said. Then Louie took over from there, scoring 19 first-half points. He Added to his 29 on Saturday for a total of 59 in his last two games. We were extremely fortunate that those guys got us scoring early because we needed every point tonight. Cincy never gave up and fought hard for the whole game. They have some guys who move well. They seemed to knock down all the close ones.”

DeRuyter won the JV game, with no further details reported.

The two teams meet Friday in DeRuyter, the JV game getting underway at 5:30 p.m.