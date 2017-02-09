Eagles nip Indians

The Groton girls’ basketball team was beaten Wednesday on its Senior Night, falling to visiting Whitney Point 51-48 in an IAC North Division contest.

In boys’ games, Dryden fell to Waverly 78-42 and, in a non-leaguer, McGraw beat Marathon 62-47.

GIRLS

Whitney Point 51, Groton 48: After trailing by two points after the first quarter, Groton (3-15) was able to reverse that to a 22-19 halftime lead. Whitney Point used an 18-13 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull out the 51-48 victory on Senior Night when seven Indians were honored in Groton.

“Our senior post players, Jaedyn Allen, Hope Twitchell, Brenna Batzer, and Grace Dittman did a great job on the defensive end controlling the boards,” Groton coach Steve Lott said. “Paige Graham, Macy Corcoran and Katelyn Norman did a tremendous job controlling the tempo and getting the offense rolling. Even though we lost, I’m proud of the way they played. The scoreboard didn’t show it tonight, but they’re going out as winners. They were a great group. I’m going to miss them.”

Though Groton trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, the Indians did close the gap to three points by the final buzzer to make things interesting.

Maggie Ossit led the Groton attack with 20 points. Graham finished with 10 points.

Amy Stevens scored 16 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Whitney Point rally.

“We did a lot of things right tonight except keep Stevens in check for four quarters,” Lott said. “She had a monster fourth quarter and that was the difference in the ball game.”

BOYS

Waverly 78, Dryden 42: Waverly (17-1) scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters while limiting Dryden (5-14) to eight points in each of the same quarter. the result was a 42-16 halftime advantage for the Wolverines who continue to pursue the IAC South Large School Division title.

Jon Ward led Waverly with 18 points. Hunter Bodine chipped in with 13 points while Garrett Sutryk and Zach VanHouten each netted 11 points. Gavin Judson also reached double figures with 10 points.

Trevor Gardner paced Dryden with his 18 point effort. Wes Stalhman added 10 points with nine points coming from Nick Hollister.

Dryden was to host Elmira Heights Edison today to close out the regular season.

McGraw 62, Marathon 47: The teams were deadlocked 12-12 after the first quarter before the Eagles (16-3) took control with a 14-5 second-quarter advantage and a 20-9 third quarter to lead 53-27 going into the final eight minutes.

Jordan Cowen led McGraw with 16 points, Kevin Shorts adding 13 and Devon Tuttle 11. Jaden Burke took game honors with 20 points for the Olympians (0-19) while Diego Castellot had 12 and Kyle Burvee nine. It was the second straight 20 point night for Burke who posted the same total against Whitney Point Tuesday night.

“We got off to a slow start both defensively and offensively in the first quarter,” Eagles coach Matt Martins said. “In the second quarter we changed our defense, which helped us improve our transition looks — which we struggled to finish. We came out in the third quarter ready to play. Devon Tuttle, Kevin and Jordan did a nice job of turning defensive hustle into transition baskets for us. We played well as a team in the third and fourth quarters, finding open players down the court and finishing our layups.

“Jaden Burke played a great game for Marathon. He did a nice job of attacking the basket and rebounded well.”

McGraw closes out the regular season Monday, traveling to Tully for non-leaguer starting with the 5:30 p.m. JV contest.

Marathon finishes its season Tuesday with a non-leaguer at Oneonta, also with a 5:30 p.m. JV start.