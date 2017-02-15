ESCAL: Saints’ teams earn title-game berths

Joe McIntyre/staff photographer

Cortland Christian Academy’s Madelynn Weed (12) gets past a Corning Christian Academy defender in the second quarter of the Saints’ 47-32 win in the ESCAL semifinals.

The Cortland Christian Academy boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will both play for ESCAL championships Friday after scoring semifinal playoff victories at home on Tuesday.

The boys’ team downed Valley Heights CA from Norwich 65-26 and the girls beat Corning CA 47-32.

Boys

Cortland CA 65, Valley Heights CA: The Saints, the league’s first-place team during the regular season at 11-1, led 28-7 after one quarter as Peter Hicks and Jacob Stupke scored 11 points each in the stanza. Hicks finished with 14 points and Stupke had 13 to go with seven assists as the winners improved to 21-1 overall.

Mason Bookamer and Aiden Lowie scored nine points each for Valley Heights, the league’s fourth-place team.

Cortland CA will meet Finger Lakes CA for the title at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Dryden High. The two teams both finished the season at 11-1, each team’s only loss coming at the hands of the other. The Saints were awarded first place on point differential in the two games.

Girls

Cortland CA 47, Corning CA 32: The Saints, who finished second in the league during the regular season, had a narrow 23-22 lead just 1:08 into the third quarter before going on a 14-1 run that put them up 37-23 1:30 into the fourth and sealed the verdict. Elizabeth Ripley had a double-double with 12 points and 19 rebounds for the winners (12-6 overall), her cousin Evelyn Ripley also scoring 12 points. Emily Nelson had nine assists and six assists.

Anne Marie Stahlbird led third-place Corning CA with 12 points while Alexis Gethin and Jessie Merrill had nine each.

Corning CA will go against the first-place and undefeated Syracuse Eagles for the playoff championship Friday at Dryden High in a 6 p.m. start.