SUNYAC Swimming/Diving: Records toppled by Red Dragons

BUFFALO — Senior Lee Wade set school records in 1-meter diving for both 11 and six dives and was one of three Red Dragons to post third-place finishes as the SUNY Cortland men opened competition at the SUNYAC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Erie Community College’s Flickinger Center.

The meet will continue today and Saturday.

Cortland was in fourth place in the meet standings with 122.5 points. Geneseo led the meet with 299 points, followed by Fredonia (156), New Paltz (136.5), Cortland, and Oswego (108) in the top five of the nine-team event.

Wade’s final 11-dive score of 500.55 points on the 1-meter board broke the previous school record of 499.85 points set by Kevin Stuttle in 2008. Wade also recorded a six-dive score of 321.90 points during the competition to eclipse the school record of 319.90 points established by Jeff Holden in 1984.

Senior Dylan Burns finished third in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.17 seconds. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore Bailey Eigbrett, senior Jamie Miller, junior Luke Rutigliano and Burns placed third in 1:25.85, while the 400-yard medley relay of freshman Nick Galeto, freshman Noah Farmer, sophomore Adam Kirchgessner and Burns finished third in 3:32.47.

Five other Red Dragons scored points during Thursday’s action. Eigbrett was 10th in the 50-yard freestyle (21.81), Galeto finished 10th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:52.25), Kirchgessner tied for 11th in the 500 freestyle (4:52.46), freshman Tim Rokos placed 12th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.02), and freshman John Severs was 13th in the 500 freestyle (4:54.13).

WOMEN

Senior Angelica Ford shattered the school record in the 200-yard individual medley to win the league title in the event during Day 1 of the SUNYAC meet.

Cortland was fourth in the team standings after the opening day. Geneseo led the meet with 315 points, followed by New Paltz (163.5), Brockport (126.5), Cortland (122) and Oneonta (117) in the top five of the nine-team championship.

Ford won the 200 IM in 2:08.72, more than two seconds faster than the previous school record of 2:10.91 set by Chrisanna Hickey in 2012. Senior Emily McGurk finished fifth in the event in 2:11.82, convincingly establishing a personal best in the process.

Freshman Caroline Tighe qualified for the NCAA Division III Diving Regionals with her prelim score of 413.95 points in 3-meter diving. She finished in seventh place with her finals score of 409.20 points.

The Red Dragon 400-yard medley relay team of sophomore Natalie Johnson, freshman Alana Szewczyk, McGurk and Ford finished fourth in 4:03.25. The combination of junior Kalee Walden from Dryden, Johnson, freshman Darby LaFlamme and freshman Kelly Davey placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:41.08.

Also during opening day, freshman Rachel Noach won the “B” final in the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.74) to finish ninth overall. Freshman Jasmine Elmassry tied for 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:32.17), junior Jacqueline Lang placed 13th in 3-meter diving (326.45 points) and Davey tied for 15th in the 50-yard freestyle (25.68).