Section 4 Girls’ Basketball: Marathon, Dryden both score victories

Joe McIntyre/staff photographer

Dryden’s Veronica Cator-Szymanski puts up a shot against Newark Valley in the second quarter of the Purple Lions’ 54-44 win Tuesday night in the first round of the Section 4 Class B girls basketball tournament.

The Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament is underway and both local entries picked up first-round homecourt wins Tuesday night.

Marathon is the fifth seed in Class D and the Olympians notched a 52-41 victory over 12th-seed Edmeston.

In other Class D actions the higher seeds were all winners. South Kortright downed Gilboa-Conesville 52-16, Delhi routed Morris 69-27, Hancock doubled up Cherry Valley-Springfield 70-35, Stamford ousted Newfield 55-46, Milford beat Margaretville with no score reported, Hunter-Tannersville stopped Schenevus 72-38 and Southern Cayuga bested Candor 63-44.

Dryden was equally effective in Class B as the eighth-seed Purple Lions were 54-44 winners over ninth-seed Newark Valley in the only first-round game.

CLASS D

Marathon 52, Edmeston 41: “We knew they were going to switch things up defensively in the second half and our girls did a nice job of handling the pressure, “Marathon coach Andrew Pierce said. “It’s great to having two seniors handling the ball, Emily Krebs and Cassidy Marsh have been doing it all season long.

“I am so proud of our girls,” he continued. “They have given so much and they still want to play, so let’s keep going and see what happens.”

Marathon built a 15-9 lead in the first quarter and increased the advantage to 34-25 by halftime. The Olympians would increase the advantage slightly in the second half for the victory.

Marsh led Marathon with 30 points.

Avery Barber added 12 points and blocked six more shot to push her season total of blocks to an even 100.

Michaela Clark pulled down seven rebounds to go with six points.

Menendez and Partridge each netted 12 points for Edmeston.

Marathon will return to action Friday in the quarterfinal round.

The Olympians will travel to fourth-seed Stamford for a 7 p.m. contest.

Stamford was a 55-46 winner over Newfield Tuesday night.

CLASS B

Dryden 54, Newark Valley 44: Dryden found itself in an 11-9 hole after one quarter and Newark Valley continued to pull away for a 24-16 advantage to halftime.

The Purple Lions used an 18-point third quarter to take charge 34-31.

Dryden continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Purple Lions had four players in double figures. Victoria Cator-Szymanski led the Dryden offense with 15 points. Amy Gardner and Lindsey Goodenough each netted 11 points while Keri Daley collected 10 points.

Martin paced Newark Valley with 16 points.

Dryden will travel to top-seed Binghamton Seton Catholic Friday for a 7 p.m. quarterfinal contest.

The Section 4 boys take center stage tonight with Groton Central in the lone local entry.

The Indians (14-5) are the fifth seed in Class C and will host 12th-seeded Tioga (7-10) at 7 p.m. in Richard Court Gymnasium.

Other Class C first round match-ups have 9-Unadilla Valley (9-10) at 8-Walton (14-5), 13-Bainbridge-Guilford (10-9) at 4-Elmira Notre Dame (14-6), 11-Greene (8-11) at 6-Union Springs (13-6), 10-Spencer-Van Etten (8-9) at 7-Lansing (10-7).

The winners will move on the the quarterfinal round Saturday, with the higher seeds the home teams.