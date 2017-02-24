College Soccer: Dragons’ Young an All-American

SUNY Cortland junior goalkeeper Connor Young has been named to the second team of the 2016 D3soccer.com men’s soccer All-America squad.

Young finished the season with a 14-1 record, a 0.33 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in 16 games, 15 as a starter. He made 69 saves and allowed only five goals, and he recorded 10 shutouts. Young led Division III nationally in both goals-against average and save percentage.

Young started the season as Cortland’s backup goalie, but assumed the starting position in a Sept. 24 road game at New Paltz. From that point, Cortland won 14 straight games, including a 1-0 win over Oneonta in the SUNYAC championship game and two NCAA Division III tournament contests, before falling 1-0 in overtime to Franklin & Marshall in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Young was named the ECAC Division III North Defensive Player of the Year and was an NSCAA All-East first-team selection.

Cortland finished the season with a 19-3 record and set school single-season records for wins and shutouts (14).

MCCORMICK ALL-SUNYAC IN HOCKEY: SUNY Cortland junior forward Darren McCormick has been named to the 2017 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) men’s ice hockey all-conference third team.

McCormick finished the season with 21 goals and 10 assists for 31 points in 25 games and led the Red Dragons in goals and points. He currently is tied for second nationally in Division III with his 21 goals. In 16 league games, McCormick recorded 10 goals and four assists and tied for third in the conference in goals scored.

McCormick tallied three goals and an assist in a win over Curry, two goals and two assists in a victory at Assumption, and scored twice each in wins versus Potsdam and nationally ranked Utica. He scored at least one goal in seven straight games from early January to early February.

For his Cortland career, McCormick totaled 43 goals and 50 assists for 93 total points in 75 games. He’s tied for 14th on the school’s points list. Cortland finished the season 10-13-2 overall and 6-9-1 in SUNYAC play.