Homer cakery bakes up fun and pastries

HOMER — At Three Lil’ Birds Cakery at 23 N. Main St., owner Debby Williams-Starinsky specializes in baking custom cakes and pastries, a passion which stems from her childhood spent helping her mother, Linda Williams, in the kitchen.

With the help of $22,500 from a village microenterprise grant, Williams-Starinsky opened the Three Lil’ Birds Cakery on Feb 7. She spoke Wednesday afternoon of the venture to open the custom cake shop.

After moving back to the area from Virginia in 2005, Williams-Starinsky began baking custom cakes in her free time. “It was something to do,” Williams-Starinsky said.

Williams-Starinsky used the grant to open the shop, but it only covered a third of the entire cost she said, and she used her own savings to cover the rest.

One hope Williams-Starinsky has for the future is to turn her business into a destination bakery, bringing people from all over to Homer. Williams-Starinsky said she is also working to get her bakery gluten-free certified. To receive certification she’ll have to create a kitchen free of cross contamination, something she said she already has accomplished at the bakery.

A special treat the Three Lil’ Birds Cakery offers is different featured pastries each day. On Wednesday featured pastries included a vanilla cupcake with a surprise filling, half-moon cookies, Boston creme doughnuts, assorted flavored danishes and assorted flavored macarons.

The bakery also offers a kids coloring contest. Each child colors a printed photo of a cupcake and a winner is chosen, Williams-Starinsky said.

The winning design is then made into a real cupcake for people to purchase for a month, she said.

Paula Cowling of Cortlandville has been a regular customer at Three Lil’ Birds Cakery since it opened on Feb. 7, she said. Cowling has ordered cakes from Williams-Starinsky for a number of occasions.

While Williams-Starinsky likes to create different pastries day in and day out, her favorite thing to do is make custom cakes for almost any occasion. Consultations for cakes and tasting are available for anyone looking to order a cake. People can contact the bakery if they are looking to order, Williams-Starinsky said.

Three Lil’ Birds Cakery is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Williams-Starinsky said.