College Basketball: Red Dragons fall to Geneseo

GENESEO — The SUNY Cortland women’s basketball team saw its season end Friday night in a 63-43 loss to host Geneseo in the SUNYAC tournament semifinals.

Katie Durand and Sara Ciotti led a balanced attack with 11 points apiece as unbeaten and nationally 16th-ranked Geneseo, the regular-saeson league champion, defeated the Red Dragons.

Alyssa Crosby scored a game-high 17 points for fourth-place Cortland, which finishes the season 13-14. Crosby made 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range and also grabbed five rebounds. Cassidy Chapko made two 3-pointers and ended with seven points and three assists, and Stephanie Rice scored six points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Geneseo (26-0) will host regular-season runner-up New Paltz, a 64-48 winner over sixth-place Brockport in Friday’s other semifinal, in the SUNYAC title game today at 4 p.m. The Knights shot 56 percent from the floor, including 47 percent (8-of-17) from the 3-point arc. Cortland finished at 39 percent from the floor and 43 percent (6-of-14) from long distance.

The Red Dragons kept Geneseo off the scoreboard for almost five minutes to start the game, but only managed to take a 5-0 lead during that stretch on a Chapko 3-pointer in the first 30 seconds and a Rice layup at the 5:36 mark. The Knights went on a 14-2 run over the next five minutes to go up 14-7, with Chapko’s 3-pointer with seven seconds left keeping Cortland within 14-10 at the quarter break.

The hosts extended their lead to 30-13 in the first seven minutes of the second quarter. Cortland pulled back within 10 on a Samantha Roberts jumper, a Crosby 3-pointer and a Kristy Vitucci layup, but Katie Vienneau hit a jumper with three seconds left and Geneseo led by 12, 32-20, at halftime.

The Knights scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to go up by 20 and led 50-31after three quarters. The lead remained at least that high the entire fourth period.

Bridgit Ryan chipped in with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting for the winners and McKenna Brooks grabbed seven rebounds and recorded three steals.

DIVING

SUNY Cortland senior Lee Wade finished 10th of 18 on the men’s 1-meter board and freshman Caroline Tighe placed 22nd of 27 on the women’s 3-meter board during the opening day of competition at the NCAA Division III Region 4 Diving Regional.

Wade and Tighe were to continue competition Saturday at Ithaca College, with Wade competing on the 3-meter board and Tighe in the 1-meter competition. The top seven women and top six men will advance to the NCAA Division III Championships, with the qualifiers chosen in alternating fashion with the top finisher on Day 1, then the top finisher on Day 2, then the second finisher on Day 1, and so on, with those already chosen skipped for the next finisher on that board.

Wade, competing at the regionals for the second straight year, posted an 11-dive score of 416.20 points on the 1-meter board. Tighe recorded a score of 352.35 points on the 3-meter board.