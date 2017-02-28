Homer Little League for 2017 officially underway

Registration for the 2017 Homer Little League season has begun.

Players must be five years old by December 31, 2016 and not turn 13 before May 1, 2016. Please note that players who will turn five years old before December 31, 2016 are eligible to play if they have participated in at least one year of tee ball in a local league or recreation program.

The division in which players are placed is dependent on their “League Age”. Although skill level, parental wishes and league numbers are taken into consideration, the general ages for each division are as follows: Rookie Division 5-6 year olds, Diamond Division 7-8 year olds, Vosburgh Division 9-10 year olds and Little League Division 11-12. When registering your player, you will select the division based on their league age. Special requests will be reviewed after skills assessment.

Online registration has a secure payment process and allows you the flexibility to register whenever convenient for you. Please note that if you wish to pay by check or cash, you can register online and bring payment to one of the in-person document verification sessions below. The online registration process eliminates the need to provide documentation in person. All players (new and returning) are required to provide proof of residency.

Only new players are required to provide an Original Birth Certificate for age verification. For new players and those who do not have access to a scanner, you can attend one of the in-person document verification sessions. The first in-person is Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Homer Junior High Cafeteria. The second session in Monday 6:30-8 p.m. in the Homer Intermediate School Cafeteria with the final session March 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Homer Intermediate School Cafeteria

For more information or to sign up online, go to the league’s website: www.hllbaseball.com.