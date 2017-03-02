College Men’s Lacrosse: Dragons triumph in season-opener

The SUNY Cortland men’s lacrosse team scored 10 second-half goals to break a 5-5 tie at intermission and earned a 15-9 season-opening victory over Scranton Wednesday afternoon at the Stadium Complex.

Junior Thomas McNaney led Cortland with a game-high seven points on five goals and two assists in his first game as a Red Dragon. Junior Nate Beresovoy tallied three goals and one assist, junior Devin Phelps contributed two goals and three assists and sophomore Joey Panariello recorded one goal and one assist. Seniors Mike Hart, Andrew Gonzalez and T.J. deLyra and junior Justin Siracusa each added a goal. Senior Dave Foster and junior Tyler Brown contributed one assist apiece.

Junior goalie Joe Scalise made three saves in 54:15 before giving way to freshman Jake Craybas, who stopped one shot over the final 4:45 in his first collegiate action. Hart won 8-of-10 faceoffs and collected five ground balls.Foster added two caused turnovers and three ground balls, and Phelps collected four ground balls.

Junior Matt Carfaro paced Scranton (1-1) with two goals and three assists. Junior Conor Carey tallied two goals and one assist, and freshman Connor Kirkwood also netted two goals. Senior William Joyce, junior Patrick O’Rourke and freshman Peter Roche each scored a goal.

Junior goalie Jeff Sabatini registered nine saves fdor the Royals. Junior Adam Drury won 14-of-28 faceoffs. Junior Jack Kiess caused two turnovers and scooped up three ground balls, while senior Mattias Jones had four ground balls.

After Scranton took an early 1-0 lead, Cortland strung together four goals for a 4-1 advantage late in the first quarter. The Royals pulled to within 4-3, but Beresovoy scored with just five seconds on the clock for a 5-3 Cortland lead. Scranton notched the only two goals of the second quarter off the sticks of Roche and Kirkwood, and the teams entered halftime tied at 5-5.

The Red Dragons took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Royals, 6-0, for an 11-5 lead. Six different players scored for Cortland. The Red Dragons pushed their lead to as much as 15-7 as McNaney scored three of his goals before Scranton netted a pair of late goals for the 15-9 final.

Cortland’s men host Nazareth Saturday in a 3 :30 p.m. start following the women’s lacrosse squad’s season-opener against visiting Clarkson at 12:30 p.m.