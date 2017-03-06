Deaths and births for March 6-11, 2017

March 11, 2017

Deaths

FRAGNOLI — Roland “Frog” Fragnoli died March 9, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Margaret’s Church in Homer. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cortland. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave, Cortland.

KARPINSKI — Beverly Jane Stewart Karpinski, of South Glens Falls, N.Y., died March 6, 2017. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. March 18 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Southside Cemetery, town of Moreau, in May.

KEANE — Marian E. Keane, 92, of Freeville, N.Y., died March 8, 2017. Perkins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

THORINGTON — Richard G. Thorington, 82, of Fisher Avenue, Cortland, N.Y., died March 9, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, 5016 U.S. Route 11, Homer. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Atwater Cemetery, Homer.

WHITMORE — Thomas R. “Duke” Whitmore, 61, of Moravia, N.Y., and formerly of Groton, N.Y., died March 8, 2017 at Matthew House in Auburn. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. A service of remembrance will follow at 6 p.m.

March 10, 2017

Deaths

BEARD — Marjorie R. Beard, 96, of Cortland, N.Y., March 9, 2017. Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with private burial at the Cortland Rural Cemetery.

KERN — Roberta Mae Kern, 84, of Dunedin, Fla., died March 3, 2017. A funeral service was held March 9 at the United Methodist Church in Dunedin. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Willow Glen Cemetery in Dryden.

MEAD — Katherine P. Mead, 76, of Atwood Road, Moravia, N.Y., March 8, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home in Homer. Interment will follow in Atwater Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

RAY — Robert Ray, of Cortland, N.Y., passed away March 9, 2017. Anyone who is a survivor is asked to contact Wright-Beard Funeral Home in Cortland.

March 9, 2017

Deaths

VERNOOY — Dr. Stewart A. VerNooy Jr., 84, died Feb. 20, 2017, in Venice, Fla. A service celebrating his life will be held in July at his home on Skaneateles Lake. This will follow a military veterans funeral at 11 a.m. July 8 at the Scott Rural Cemetery on Route 41.

March 8, 2017

Deaths

AMEDEO — Jessica M. Amedeo, 54 of Cortland, N.Y., died March 5, 2017. There will be a private service for family later in the spring.

HENDRICKSON — Lawrence W. “Larry” Hendrickson, 87, of Route 41, died March 3, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. May 19, 2017 at the Willcox Cemetery, Earlville.

KARPINSKI — Beverly J. Karpinski, 83, died March 6, 2017. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. March 18 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St. South Glens Falls. The funeral service will follow calling hours at 11 a.m.

MORSEY — Christine L. Morsey, 63, of Cortland, N.Y., died March 5, 2017. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Services in Whitney Point.

March 7, 2017

Deaths

KILE — Paul E. Kile, 84, of Cortland, N.Y., died March 6, 2017, at Cortland Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. Friends may call prior to the service.

MOYNIHAN — The Most Rev. James M. Moynihan, D.D., 84, died March 6, 2017. The Reception of the Bishop’s Body will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 259 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse. Viewing will follow until 7 p.m., with the Vigil for Bishop Moynihan beginning at 7. On Friday, there will be a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Cathedral Crypt.

RASOULINEJAD — Masoud Rasoulinejad, 63, of Cortland, N.Y., died March 6, 2017. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Riccardi Funeral Home, 69 N. Main St., Cortland. Prayers of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cortland. The family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

SPRINGSTEAD — Brian James Springstead, 29, of Cortland, N.Y., died March 2, 2017. Friends may call from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m.

TRIMM — Helen E. Rundell Trimm, 78, of the Friendship House, died March 6, 2017. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Virgil Cemetery.

March 6, 2017

Deaths

WHEELER — Mr. Robert G. Wheeler, 87, of Cortland, N.Y., died March 2, 2017. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Cortland. Prayers of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Riccardi Funeral Home, 69 N. Main St., Cortland.