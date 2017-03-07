Cortland County Jail names new captain

After a little more than 13 years in the corrections department, Cortland native Nicholas Lynch was promoted Monday to jail captain.

Lynch, 36, who began his career with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office in October 2003, replaced retiring Capt. Colleen Hull. Hull, who had been jail captain for a little more than a year. She retired Feb. 28.

Working in corrections is something Lynch has always wanted to do, he said. “It wasn’t until I got involved here that I really kind of found my footing, so to speak.”

Lynch, while a sergeant, worked with Hull before her retirement but does not want to compare his style of leadership to those who came before him. Lynch plans to evaluate the people he works with, draw from their strengths and apply it to the way he runs things.

Lynch also hopes to be more involved with new officers along with his other job duties. “I fully intend to be involved with new hires that come through the door.”

Lynch also said he looks forward to working to meet inmates’ needs and providing services to them.

Challenges also come with the job. Some that Lynch will have to deal with include staffing issues and overcrowding, Rigg said.

“It’s pretty challenging to run the facility in its current state … That can be overwhelming for a seasoned person,” Rigg said.

However, Lynch doesn’t see any issues with staff following his direction. “I’ve got good relationships with all my fellow coworkers throughout the years.”

Rigg said having the new captain and a few other new officers will offer an opportunity to take fresh thoughts and move forward and boost morale and improve on services.

Hull had been with the office since 1994 and was promoted to captain to replace Budd Rigg when he was named undersheriff. With her promotion, she also became jail administrator, overseeing the entire operation of the facility.

Hull grew up in Cortland, and before taking the job with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, she was a corrections officer in Hawaii. Before that she was a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy.

In 1990 Hull moved back to Cortland to take care of her ill mother.

After three years with the department Hull was promoted to corporal, then sergeant a year later in 1998. She became a lieutenant in 2007.

Hull could not be reached for comment.