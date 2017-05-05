Eagles roll over Marathon

The McGraw baseball team collected 13 hits Thursday afternoon in scoring a damp 15-8 non-league win over visiting Marathon.

Jordan Cowen went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored for the Eagles (5-4 overall), Jaycob White swinging a 3-for-4 bat with a double, three RBIs and a run. Tyler Card went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs and Brendan May went 2-for-4 with two runs.

Chase Curtis was the winning pitcher, throwing two innings of hitless, scoreless relief with a walk and three strikeouts.

Michael Hoyt went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run for Marathon, while Andrew Tillotson (double, two RBIs, run) and Noah Ryan both went 2-for-4. Caleb Ticknor took the loss, giving up nine hits and 11 runs, five earned, in five innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

“Our bats finally came alive and we were relaxed and confident at the plate.” McGraw coach Abe Johnson said, his team scheduled to host Central Counties League opponent DeRuyter at 4:30 p.m. today. “It was a great effort by everyone, playing new positions and making plays.”

The Olympians were to visit Candor at 4:30 p.m. today.