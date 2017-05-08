Deaths and births for the week of May 8-13, 2017

May 13, 2017

Deaths

VORMWALD — Ava Vormwald, 102, died Dec. 4, 2016, in Sun City Center, Fla. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cortland.

May 12, 2017

Deaths

INGRAHM — Ruth L. Ingrahm, 80, of Cortland, N.Y., died May 9, 2017. There are no formal services or calling hours. Private interment will be in Virgil Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.

SWEENEY — Robert J. Sweeney, 96, of Sweeney Road, Cortland, died May 10, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Cortland. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cortland. Prayers of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, 5016 U.S. Route 11, Homer.

May 11, 2017

Deaths

CHABABI — Claire Chacra Chababi, 81, has died. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Riccardi Funeral Home, Cortland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon in St. Mary’s Church, Cortland.

May 10, 2017

Deaths

CHABABI — Claire M. Chababi, of Cortland, N.Y., died May 9, 2017. Arrangements under the direction of Riccardi Funeral Home will be announced when complete.

DERENBERGER — William G. Derenberger, 81, of Moravia, N.Y., died May 6, 2017. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Route 38, Groton. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

FREEMAN —Robert “Raz” L. Freeman, 41, of McGraw, N.Y., died March 11, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Taylor Rural Cemetery, Cincinnatus. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Barth Funeral Home, McGraw.

PARK — Robert Nathan Park, 65, Homer, N.Y., died May 7, 2017. Services will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

WORTHINGTON — Kelly L. Worthington (Lyon), 39, of West Monroe, La., died April 29, 2017. Calling hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Watson Mini Conference Center, Cortland, N.Y.

May 9, 2017

Deaths

OAKSFORD — Connie Mae Oaksford, 62, of Cortland, N.Y., died May 6, 2017. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. A brief service will immediately follow visitation.

PIZZOLA — Vittorio E. Pizzola, 77, of McGraw, died May 7, 2017. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in St. Anthony’s Church, Pomeroy Street, Cortland. Arrangements are under the direction of Riccardi Funeral Home, Cortland.

STANDISH — Mary K. Standish, 58, died May 4, 2017, in Spencer. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. May 28 at the Marathon Fire Station.

May 8, 2017

Deaths

HEATH — Louise R. Heath, 90, formerly of McGraw, N.Y., died May 6, 2017. A memorial service will be held at the Barth Funeral Home, McGraw, at a date and time to be announced.

HOLLENBECK — Michael “Rick” David Hollenbeck, 60, of Cortland, N.Y., died May 5, 2017. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.