Homer falls, Cortland rolls in high school baseball

James Lane and Duff Steve led the way Tuesday afternoon as the Cortland High baseball team won a road game on its home field.

Lane went 4-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored and Steve threw a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Purple Tigers scored an 8-1 OHSL Freedom Division win over Auburn on Greg’s Field. The contest was moved from Auburn late Tuesday morning due to field conditions there. The same two teams were slated to play in Auburn today in a non-league game, with Cortland the home team.

CHS improved to 6-4 in the Freedom National Division and 7-4 overall with the win. Auburn is now 1-9 in the Freedom American Division and 1-10 overall.

Mexico shut out Homer 6-0 in a Freedom Division contest Tuesday.

Cortland 8, Auburn 1: The winners took control of the contest early as Jake Prunier led off the game with a single to left, went to second on a balk and scored on a single to right by Lane. Prunier doubled to left with one out in the third and scored on a double to right by Lane to make it 2-0 for Cortland.

The Purple Tigers tacked on four runs in the fourth. Noah Barber led off with a single to left, and one out later Adam Passalugo was hit by a pitch, Jake VanGorder coming in as a pinch-runner. Seth Crosby’s two-out infield single loaded the bases before Prunier singled to right to score Barber. Lane then smashed a double to center that scored all three baserunners.

The Maroons scored their only run in the bottom of the fourth on consecutive singles by Jacob Coleman, Ethan Blaisdell and Anthony Micucci.

Cortland closed out the scoring with two runs in the sixth, the first scoring on an error. Steve helped himself by singling to right to drive in the final run of the game.

In addition to Lane, Prunier went 3-for-4 for the Purple Tigers with a double, RBI and three runs scored and Barber was 2-for-4 with a run. Blaisdell went 2-for-3 for Auburn.

The two teams were slated to play in Auburn at 4:30 p.m. today.

The Cortland JVs lost to Auburn 14-3 as Adam Minnard and Josh Henry each collected an RBI in the losing cause.

Mexico 6, Homer 0: “Never underestimate your opponent,” Homer coach Robert Nasiatka said after his team fell to 3-6 in the league and 4-6 overall. “Their pitcher threw a very good game. We were off-balance the entire time.

“Bryant Quinlan did not pitch badly at all,” he added. “The first inning started with a bloop hit, an error, a misplayed ball and then infield hits. We really only pressed them twice offensively. You’re not going to win many games with only three or four hits. We are a better team than that, we need to become more consistent. Mexico played solid defensively and deserved the win.”

Mexico (3-6, 4-6) grabbed that 3-0 lead off Quinlan who allowed six hits and struck out five in four and one-third innings pitched. He gave up all six runs, but only four were earned. Riley McEvoy tossed the remaining two and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts and no hits allowed.

Brandon Dutcher hurled six strong innings for the Tigers. Dutcher allowed two hits, walked five and struck out six batters. Deasy came on for the seventh inning and allowed just one hit.

The three insurance runs came on back-to-back home runs in the fifth. Deasy (2-for-3, three RBIs) smacked a two-run shot and Connor Marks (2-for-3) followed with a solo drive over the fence.

Jackson Brazo, Brandon Aylesworth and Ben Gravel each got one of the Trojan hits.

Homer were to host Central Square at Preble Park today starting at 4:30 p.m.