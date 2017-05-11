J-D rolls past Cortland

The visiting Jamesville-DeWitt softball team scored four first-inning runs and never looked back Wednesday in scoring its second lop-sided win over Cortland High this season, 9-1 on Meldrim Field.

The Red Rams, who beat the Purple Tigers 17-2 in DeWitt May 1, are now 10-0 in the OHSL Freedom National Division and 11-4 overall.

CHS fell to 8-3 league and 10-3 overall. J-D led 6-0 before Cortland scored its only run, Kayci Olson singling to score Kacie Hubbard. Olson went 2-for-3 with the RBI, the only Purple Tiger with more than one hit as Red Ram pitcher Shayna Myshrall allowed seven hits in all with four strikeouts. Taylor Hart doubled for the hosts.

Myshrall helped herself offensively, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Amanda Sumida had a triple and three RBIs, Sarina Alexander a triple and two RBIs and Andrea Sumida a single and two RBIs for the winners, who had nine hits off CHS pitcher Cady Walts (eight strikeouts).

THE CORTLAND JVS rallied in the seventh inning, scoring four runs and loading the bases before falling just short in a 13-12 loss to J-D that dropped their record to 2-8. Lillian Quick had three hits and Reilly Record two hits, each with a double. Record also had three RBIs. The Purple Tigers had 12 hits to eight for the Red Rams but committed nine errors. Pitcher Calista VanEpps had four strikeouts.

Homer 7, Oswego 4: Trailing 2-1 and not having a hit heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, host Homer scored six runs on three hits, a couple of Oswego errors and a walk to pull out an eventual 7-4 OHSL Freedom Division win. The Trojans improved to 4-6 in Freedom National and overall Play. Oswego falls to 2-7 in Freedom American and 3-9 overall.

Mackenzie Conklin, Caley Cornwell and Allie Osterhoudt collected the crucial sixth-inning hits as Homer took a 7-2 lead.

Cammy Austin pitced well for the Trojans before Nicole Hotchkiss came in with one out in the sixth inning and got the victory. Each pitcher gave up two runs. Austin scattered eight hits and had two strikeouts. Hotchkiss allowed two hits and two unearned runs.

Nicole Donahue pitched for the Buccaneers.