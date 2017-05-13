Red Dragon softball squad falls in opener

Alexis Schengrund threw a three-hit shutout Friday as third-seeded Widener defeated second-seeded Cortland 3-0 in the opening game of the NCAA Division III Cortland Softball Regional.

Widener (27-11) was to face Messiah in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. today, while Cortland (29-13) was to play Johnson & Wales in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Messiah (35-8) defeated Johnson & Wales (34-9) in Friday’s second game, 5-2. Widener and Messiah are both members of the same conference, the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth.

Widener took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first Friday. Ally Horvath led off by beating out a dribbler in front of the catcher for a single. She stole second and scored when Jamie Gosselin reached on a throwing error. The Pride added two in the fourth on a two-out, two-run single by Taylor Allen off the fence in left center with runners on first and second.

Cortland’s best threat came in the second when Mikayla Shade led off with a double and moved to third on a one-out Kelly O’Gorman single. Schengrund, however, got out of the jam with a foul pop-out and a strikeout.

The Red Dragons, who were shut out for the first time this year, had one other runner reach scoring position. Ericka Sadowski led off the sixth with a single to break a string of 11 straight batters retired by Schengrund. Andrea Schoonmaker’s fielder’s choice forced out Sadowski at second, and a passed ball allowed Schoonmaker to take second, before a pop-up and flyout ended the inning.

Schengrund struck out three and walked two and improved to 6-2 on the season. Shade went 1-for-2 with a walk and double and Sadowski finished 1-for-2 for Cortland.