Death and births for the week of May 15-20

May 20, 2017

Deaths

BUTLER — Damon Butler, 71, of Cortland, N.Y., died May 18, 2017. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Wright-Beard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

DROPCHINSKI — Jean R. Dropchinski, 90, of McGraw, N.Y., died May 16, 2017. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. June 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cortland.

FRANCESCONI — Sheila Mary Davis Francesconi, 81, died May 18, 2017. Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel 21 Main St., Sidney. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 15 Liberty St., Sidney. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

HEATH — Louise R. Heath, 90, formerly of McGraw, N.Y., died May 6, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Barth Funeral Home, McGraw. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

SIMPSON — Donald Simpson, 80, of Greene, N.Y., died May 15, 2017. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Episcopal Church, Greene. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the service at the church.

May 18, 2017

Deaths

LITTLE — Frances M. Little, 66, of Homer, N.Y., died May 15, 2017, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. There are no services.

ORR — Gertrude “Mickey” Orr, of Harford, N.Y., died Dec. 29, 2016. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, is handling arrangements.

SHERWOOD — Joshua F. Sherwood, 28, of Cortland, died May 15, 2017. Calling hours will be from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, with a memorial service to begin at 5 p.m. at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland.

May 17, 2017

Deaths

BROWN — Hilary J. Brown, 90, of Little York Lake Road, Little York, N.Y., has died. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

COTIE — Dr. R. Wayne Cotie, 67, of Cortland, N.Y., died May 13, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the family home. Attendees will be invited to share loving memories of him.

DECKER — Ron Decker, 59, of Montross, Va., died May 11, 2017.

LONG —Evelyn L. Long, 88, of Groton, N.Y., formerly of Cortland, N.Y., died May 14 2017. Calling hours are 10 a.m. to noon May 26 at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave, Cortland, with a funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. A full obituary will run later this week.

May 16, 2017

Deaths

LONG — Evelyn L. Long, 88, of Groton, N.Y., formerly of Cortland, N.Y., died May 14, 2017. Funeral services are incomplete and Wright-Beard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

POST — Glen “Cruizin Cripple” Post died May 14, 2017. Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave, Cortland. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. with a gathering at the Salvation Army following burial in Cortland Rural Cemetery.

TOTMAN — James Robert Totman died Jan. 20, 2017. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Virgil Cemetery.

May 15, 2017

Deaths

DOUKA — Bernard “Bernie” Douka, 56, of Groton, N.Y., died May 12, 2017. There will be no formal services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, which will be announced.

PETERS — Wilber R. “Pete” Peters, 76, of Homer, N.Y., died May 13, 2017. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Homer Avenue United Methodist Church in Cortland. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Lysander.

PRESTON — Maere T. Preston, 85, of Cortland, N.Y., died Nov. 26, 2016. A burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cortland Rural Cemetery. Wright-Beard Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

SNOWBERGER — Clyde M. Snowberger, 74, died March 24, 2017. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Newfield.