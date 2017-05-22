Trojans romp into semis

Homer Central got off to a fast start in the Section 3 Class A boys’ lacrosse quarterfinals Saturday at George Butts Field.

Dante Yacavone scored eight goals and added three assists as the second seeded Trojans (16-1) rolled to a 21-5 victory over seventh seed Whitesboro. Yacavone has 88 points of the season, besting his 84 point total from the 2016 season. He has 57 goals and 31 assists this season compared to the 54-30 numbers of one year ago.

Homer will meet third seed New Hartford as 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of a semifinal doubleheader at Liverpool. The Spartans 20-9 winners over South Jefferson Saturday.

The 7 p.m. semifinal will feature top seed Jamesville-DeWitt (16-1) taking on fifth seed Marcellus. The Red Rams crushed eighth seed Clinton 22-1 in the quarterfinals while the Mustangs were 7-6 winners over fourth seed Carthage.

“It was fun,” junior attackman Vincent Basile said. “We knew we had to come out quickly and get a good lead on them.

“We don’t worry about individual points that much,” he added. “We share the ball well and the goals will come. I love playing with Dante and Jake (Riley). We’ve been playing together since we were little kids.”

Basile and Riley each finished the game with four goals and three assists.

“We wanted to get off to a good start,” Homer coach Tom Cottrell said. “This is step one in our second season. The boys did a good job of coming in focused and ready to play.

“We matched up well defensively,” he continued. “Ryan Walters, Andrew Yozzo and Josh Hameline are their three top scorers. We held Walters and Yozzo to one goal each and we took Hameline completely out of the game.”

Homer bolted to a 4-0 lead in the first six and a half minutes. Yacavone opened the scoring with Riley assisting at the 9:37 mark of the first quarter and the two reversed the roles just over a minute later. Yacavone scored his second goal off a Jacob Rivers assists with 6:38 left in the quarter before the junior attackman made it 4-0 with an unassisted goal with 5:42 left in the quarter.

Waters and Yozzo got their goals in the final 3:30 of the first quarter. Their tallies sandwiched Basile’s first goal off a Yacavone assist for a 5-2 count.

The Trojans pulled away in the second quarter with three straight goals to push the advantage to 8-2. The Warriors got a man-up goal with 6:36 left in the first half before five unanswered Trojan goals made it 13-3 by halftime.

Lars Roos (3 goals) scored the first two Homer goals of the quarter.Yacavone and Basile scored three times each.

Whitesboro scored two of the first three goals in the third quarter, but Homer scored five unanswered goals to close out the quarter as the game went to running time after Yacavone made it 17-5 with 5:21 left in the third quarter.

Cameron Perks and Justin Wainwright (1 assist) got man-up goals in the fourth quarter for the final two Trojan goals. Tucker O’Donnell had two assists while Max Riley and Alex Recor handed out one assist each.

Homer had so much success as Ethan Stiles was solid at the face-off X. Stiles won 18-for-28 attempts while John Horner was one-for-two.

The game could have been a lot more lop-sided if not for a great effort by Whitesboro goalkeeper Anthony Rotundo who made 13 saves in the game. Many were point-blank shots that he stopped or deflected.

Homer held a big advantage in shots (48-17) and groundballs (47-24). The Trojans were equally efficient on the man-up offense, scoring three times in four opportunities. Mike Turck finished with three saves in the Trojan goal.

Homer JVs closed out their season on the losing end of a 10-8 decision at Auburn Saturday. The Trojans (12-4) fell in a 4-1 hole after one quarter before playing the Maroons even over the final three quarters.

Dylan Yacavone paced Homer with four goals and one assist. Connor Mathews added two goals and one assist while John Denkenberger and Andrew Van Patten each netted one goal. Dante Patriarco handed out two assists and Nate Evans had one helper. Eric Suits finished with 13 saves in the Trojan goal.