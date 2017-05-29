Deaths and births for the week of May 29-June 3, 2017

June 3, 2017

Deaths

ABBOTT — Dorothy M. (Crosby) Abbott, 90 of Cortland, N.Y., died June 1, 2017. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

CHAMBERS — Janeen D. Chambers, 69, of Cortland, N.Y., died June 1, 2017. There are no services. The Wright-Beard Funeral Home is serving the family.

LACEY — Robert M. Lacey, 86, of New Port Richey, Fla., and formerly of Harford, N.Y., died June 1, 2017. Visitation will be from from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden.

WILLWERTH — Kundry Sophia Willwerth, 85, of Virgil, N.Y., died June 1, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace and Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 13 Court St., Cortland.

Births

SMITH — A girl, Kennedy Violet Smith, 8 pounds, born May 13 to Jordan Wehland Smith and Jesse Lee Smith of Marathon, at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

ORTIZ — A girl, Sophia Alexandria Ortiz, 8 pounds, born May 19 to Alexandria Mauzy and Mathew Pimentel-Ortiz of Truxton, at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

DURKEE — A girl, Kinzley Minnie-Lynn Durkee, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, born May 23 to Alyssa Bergman Durkee and Ryan Durkee of Cincinnatus, at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

June 1, 2017

Deaths

BRUNO — Vincent W. Bruno, 91, of Dryden, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, N.Y.

HAMMOND — Eleanor Rose Hammond, 77, of Pleasant Street, Dryden, N.Y., died May 31, 2017, at the Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Holy Cross Church, 375 George Road, Freeville, N.Y. Friends can call from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, N.Y., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the Mass. Burial, in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer, will be delayed. Memorials are directed to Holy Cross Church, 375 George Road, Freeville, N.Y. 13068.

May 31, 2017

Deaths

ALLEN — Zacherie Craig Allen, 24, of Ithaca, N.Y., died May 25, 2017. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday at the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

BERRY — Raymond Rodney Berry, 88, died May 22, 2017. A memorial service was held Tuesday at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs.

BORDWELL — Lester H. Bordwell, 79, of McGraw, N.Y., died May 28, 2017. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Barth Funeral Home, McGraw. A graveside service will immediately follow at McGraw Cemetery.

CIRMO — Christopher P. Cirmo, 63, died May 26, 2017, in Amherst, Wisc. A time of sharing memories will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at DUC alumni room, UWSP.

GREEN — Meta Green died May 29, 2017. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the First Congregational United Church Of Christ, Greene. Burial will follow at the Sylvan Lawn Cemetery.

McCALL — Eloise McCall died May 27, 2017. Private services will take place in at Truxton Cemetery.

PETERS — Wilber Peters, of Homer, N.Y., died May 13, 2017. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jacksonville Cemetery in Lysander.

May 30, 2017

Deaths

BELDEN — Harold L. Belden, 82, of Daytona Beach, Fla., died May 27, 2017. Friends are invited to greet the family from 1 to 4 p.m. June 10 at 489 Nye Road, Cortland.

PASSALUGO – Arlene (Kolp) Passalugo died May 25, 2017. A Mass of Christian burial at will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, N.Y., Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. June 5 at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Pacer Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

SWARTWOOD — Kevin Swartwood, 56, of Groton, N.Y., died May 25, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Groton Assembly of God Church. Zirbel Funeral Home in Groton has care of arrangements.

WAY — Kerry Ann Way, 37, of Lansing, N.Y., died May 27, 2017.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. Interment will be in Marathon Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.