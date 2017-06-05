Death and birth notices for the week of June 5-10

June 9, 2017

Deaths

HAVEN — Frederick L. Haven II, 53, of Syracuse, N.Y., and formerly of McGraw, N.Y., died June 7, 2017. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Barth Funeral Home, McGraw.

KERN — Roberta M. Kern, 84, of Dunedin, Fla., and formerly of Cortland and Marathon, N.Y., died March 3, 2017. Burial will be at 11 a.m. June 16 at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. Graveside services arranged by Perkins Funeral Home.

June 8, 2017

Deaths

WHITE — Richard “Dick” P. White Sr., 90, died June 7, 2017, at Cortland Park and Rehabilitation Nursing Center. Services will be private at the convenence of the family. Burial will be at the Atwater Cemetery, Homer, N.Y. The Wright-Beard Funeral Home is serving the family.

June 7, 2017

Deaths

BROWN — Sherry E. Brown, 57, of Haights Gulf Road, Cortland, N.Y., died June 5, 2017. Services will be at the convenience of the family.

June 6, 2017

Deaths

BELDEN — Harold L.Belden, 82, of Daytona Beach, Fla., died May 27, 2017. Friends are invited to greet the family from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 489 Nye Road, Cortland.

CAPRILOZZI — Rose Caprilozzi, 94, of Syracuse, N.Y., died June 4, 2017 at Francis House. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Funeral Home, 1604 Grant Blvd., Syracuse. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private.

COTOGNO — Blaise Anthony Cotogno, 60, of Little York, N.Y., died June 4, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, 14 Copeland Ave. Homer, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Margaret’s Church.

FRANCIS — Yvonne Laurette Francis died June 1, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz.

HATFIELD — Janice Arlene (Horton) Hatfield, 77, of Cortland, N.Y., died June 2, 2017. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dryden VFW.

RANDALL — Carl Arthur Randall, 86, formerly of Freeville, N.Y., died May 31, 2017, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, N.C. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira.

SEAMANS — Ronald Seamans, 62, of Cortland, N.Y., died June 1, 2017, at Crown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Cortland. There will be no calling hours or funeral. Wright-Beard Funeral Home is assisting family.

June 5, 2017

Deaths

WHEELOCK — Gary Kenyon Wheelock, 73, of McGraw, N.Y., died June 2, 2017. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland, followed by a military burial at Cortland Rural Cemetary. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.