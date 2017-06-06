Cortlandville park promises growth

The planned Gutchess Lumber Park in Cortlandville can support 102 jobs and create $2.4 million a year in spending, claims the Chicago-based consultant that studied the project.

The feasibility study by Market and Feasibility Advisors goes into specifics like the market potential of surrounding areas, financial effects, funding options and sports participation trends. The details paint a picture of the population and revenue the complex is intended to attract into the area.

The study was completed and received last year, but the town didn’t file the version containing all the financial and demographic statistics, instead of just executive summaries, until its most recent board meeting.

The complex, which has been in the planning for three years, will have four baseball diamonds, eight soccer fields and three sand volleyball courts. It will reside on 100 acres previously owned by Gutchess Lumber acquired through a land swap deal in exchange for the 6.1 acre Citizens Park.

Town Supervisor Richard Tupper said the town has been using this study to show the project is economically feasible. He insists it would benefit restaurants, hotels and shopping areas, which would see influxes of patrons when tournaments are happening.

“It’s like the Field of Dreams. If you build it, they will come,” Tupper said.

The next steps of the process will be to invite bids for the construction and to find funding sources for the $9.8 million project.

The town plans to issue bond anticipation notes within the next two to three months and seek state grants. It will also look into corporate funding, with money potentially coming in from professional sports teams and the United States Soccer Federation. Bids for construction will be heard this fall.

Tupper hopes the first phase of construction will start later this year, which includes two artificial turf baseball diamonds, underground utilities, the parking lot, and walking paths.

As part of the land swap deal completed in February, the town will be allowed to operate Citizen’s Park for an additional two years as construction progresses. Tupper hopes that once construction starts, sooner rather than later, public interest in the project will build up.

When fully completed, Cortlandville hopes to host travel tournaments, high school baseball, soccer, lacrosse, Little League games and NCAA games.

Machell Phelps, the executive director of the Cortland Regional Sports Council, says that event organizing will be easier with this assortment of fields all in one place. For now, the council must schedule its events at several complexes. This includes existing high school facilities, which must accommodate the high school teams’ schedule.

The council manages high school championships in girls lacrosse, soccer, a travel soccer tournament, and the Empire State Senior Games, but they are often held across separate facilities.

Phelps says not only can those competitions be held at Gutchess Park, but they could add other sports into the mix as well, like field hockey and cross-country.

“We could have a real tournament atmosphere here,” Phelps said.

Tupper speculates the whole complex will be completed within 10 years, taking about three to four phases before it’s complete. He acknowledges the town doesn’t have the funding at the moment to construct the whole complex at once. But within three years after completion, the facility will blossom into an economic engine.

“A lot of these competitions we’ll host last three days,” Tupper said. “Not everyone will be at a ballpark for that time.”