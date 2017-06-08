Red Dragon softball takes control

Red Dragon scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday night and beat Homer Logging 21-18 to claim sole possession of first place in the Cortland Women’s Softball League’s B Division.

In other B Division action, Rex’s nipped One Cent Saloon 7-6, Rex’s downed The Center 18-5, Ho-Beau’s outslugged Palm Gardens 22-14 and One Cent dumped Foxy’s 21-4.

In A Division play, Gator’s pounded Maguire-Central City 23-5, Thairapy by Kelly-Gator’s topped Deli Downtown 15-6 and Easy Street-Little Italy beat Red Jug Pub 15-9.

B DIVISION

Red Dragon 21, Homer Logging 18: With the score tied 11-11 through five innings, Homer logging seemed to take charge with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Red Dragon recovered in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.

Staci Schaffer went 4-for-5 with three doubles to pace the Red Dragon attack. Savannah Hempstead added a 4-for-5 bat as did Kathy Curry. Rachel Moran was 3-for-4.

Steffanie Preston was a perfect 5-for-5 with a home run to lead Homer Logging. Stacie Young went 5-for-6 while Jenni Dunn and Chrissy Fisher provided four hits each.

Rex’s 7, One Cent Saloon 6: Rex’s pulled out the win with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Courtney Ward was 3-for-3 for Rex’s while Mary Phelps went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Katie Apley went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for One Cent.

Rex’s 18, The Center 5: Behind the 4-for-4 bat of Mary Phelps, Rex’s scored early and often in the win. Phelps had a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Emily Frantz and Jessie Cauffman (double) each went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the winners.

Ho-Beau’s 22, Palm Gardens 14: Ho-Beau’s led 11-10 before scoring 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Renee DeCarlo, Stacie Kellaway and Audrey Jones hit doubles for Ho-Beau’s.

Sue Recor hit a double and triple for Palm Gardens. Carrie Gumaer, Erica Broker and Sherri Dunham each had a double.

One Cent Saloon 21, Foxy’s 4: One Cent scored 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning and rolled to the easy win.

Sue Apley (double, 4 RBIs) and Katie Apley (3 runs scored) were each 3-for-3 for One Cent. Jody Maroney (double, 2 RBIs), CO Durvea and Danielle Beebe added 3-for-4 bats.

Lisa Crowley and Cory Clark went 2-for-2 for Foxy’s. Alexia Cavanagh chipped in with a 2-for-3 effort.

A DIVISION

Gator’s 23, Maguire-Central City 5: Nicole Purcell had a grand slam homer in the for Gator’s in the bottom of the third inning after Katrina Fox smacked a two-run homer in the top of the inning for Maguire-Central City. Maggie Brown added a home run to the Gator’s offense while Alyssa Morgan belted a triple.

Thairapy by Kelly-Gator’s 15, Deli Downtown 6: Shannon McKiernan roped a double for the Thairapy-Gator’s team.

Katie Huston and Kayla Russell had two-baggers for Deli Downtown.

Easy Street-Little Italy 15, Red Jug Pub 9: Melea Bartley, Jess Hull, Lauren Dahm each swung 3-for-4 bats for Easy Street-Little Italy while Jonna Johnson was 3-for-5.

Kailyn Andrew, Molly Andrejko and Jessie McNaughton were 3-for-4 for Red Jug Pub.