Radon: A silent killer in the home

Dr. Matthew Karpenko, head of Cortland Regional Medical Center’s Hematology and Oncology practice, tells the story of his friend.

“She’s in her 30’s and she never smoked. She has Stage 4 lung cancer,” he says. The cause of her illness? An odorless, colorless, tasteless radioactive gas that is found naturally in our soil.

“Radon is a huge factor in lung cancer for non-smokers,” Dr. Karpenko says. “It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.” Exposure to both radon and cigarette smoke creates a higher risk for lung cancer than either factor alone. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates radon-related lung cancer claims 20,000 lives a year.

WHAT IS RADON?

Radon is a radioactive gas generated by the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils. The gas moves up from the ground into homes and buildings, usually through cracks and holes in the foundation, then it gets trapped inside the structure.

Cortland County has the highest indoor radon gas levels in New York State. It’s a curse of the area’s geology. Soils that contain granite and shale tend to have higher concentrations of uranium than other soils. Cortland County also sits on extremely porous gravel that allows the radon gas to seep through. Radon is measured by picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The average radon reading in the U.S. is 1.3pCI/L and the U.S. EPA says the lowest level for health risks is 4 pCi/L. New York State’s Department of Health reports that in Cortland County, radon levels are 38 pCi/L on the first floor of most homes and 78 pCi/L in the basement.

TESTING FOR RADON

If you can’t see it, taste it or smell it, how do you know if there’s a dangerous level of radon gas in your home?

The easiest way is to test the house. You can test for radon yourself with inexpensive kits available in hardware stores or online, or you can hire professionals to do the testing for you.

Short-term test: A testing device is placed in the lowest livable floorr of your house for anywhere from two to 90 days. The radon collector is then sent to a laboratory where the radioactive particles are counted.

Long-term test: In this case, a testing device remains in place from three months to a year. Since radon levels can vary day-to-day and season-to-season, a long-term test will provide a better sense of the house’s average radon level.

MY HOME HAS RADON. WHAT NOW?

If you get a result of 4pCi/L or higher on a short-term test, experts recommend doing another test to confirm your results. If the level is still high, there are several steps you can take to reduce it. Some may require the help of an outside contractor.

A radon test was done when Dr. Karpenko bought his home in Cortland a little over six months ago. But because radon has been found in every town in Cortland County, Dr. Karpenko suggests that everyone in the area test their homes.

“I would highly recommend it,” he says. “It’s an easy way to reduce your health risks.”

JUNE IS MEN’S HEALTH MONTH. TIME FOR YOUR TUNE UP.

Summer is here, and you’re ready to be out in the sun, working, playing and relaxing. But before you start completing the “honey, do” list of household projects or hitting the open road for weekend adventures, why not check off the most important item on your list: your annual wellness exam.

As we age, our health risks naturally increase. Many health issues are preventable with regular screenings, early detection and treatment. Sounds like a no brainer, right? However, research shows that men tend to make half as many visits to their primary care doctor as women do – if they have a doctor at all.

You wouldn’t think twice about regular maintenance on your car or boat or tractor. So why not do the same for your body? By having an annual wellness exam, you reduce your risk of these cancers and illnesses through early detection.

Let Cortland Regional be your connection to great health.