Death and birth notices for the week of June 12-17, 2017

June 17, 2017

Deaths

DARLING — Lorraine Beverly Darling, 65, died June 15, 2017. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. Family and friends are invited to Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden.

NEWTON — Kathleen R. Newton, 75, of Burgett Drive, Homer, died June 16, 2017. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home.

SHERMAN — Gerald W. Sherman, 95, of Willowbrook Manor, Dryden, died June 14, 2017. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

STEGER — Adolph “Butch” John Steger, 88, of Barton, N.Y., died Dec. 11, 2016, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. His wife, Marion “Maudie” Elizabeth (Utter) Steger, 90, died Dec. 12, 2016, at Riverview Manor Owego. Committal services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Groton. Zirbel Funeral Home, of 115 Williams St., Groton, has care of arrangements.

June 16, 2017

Deaths

ENGLISH — Stanley R. English, 90, of Elbridge, N.Y., died June 12, 2017. Services will be private. Burial will be in Groton Cemetery.

SLATER — Esther C. Slater, 75, of Skaneateles, N.Y., died June 11, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. July 7 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Jordan Road, Mottville.

WARNER — Janet Lynn (Osbeck Haines) Warner, 62, died June 12, 2017. Family will receive guests at 6 p.m. June 23 at the McLean Fire Hall, and a dinner to celebrate her life will be served.

June 15, 2017

Deaths

HOUSE — Loren House Jr., 91, of Brockton, Mass., and formerly of West Winfield, N.Y., died June 10, 2017. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 17 at the Cedarville Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at

2 p.m. at the Preble Congregational Church, 1953 Preble Road, Preble, with Pastor Rebecca West officiating. There will be a coffee hour following the service in the church Fellowship Room.

PALMISANO — Lugia Margarita “Lucy” Ricottilli Palmisano, 94, a resident of Elkins, W.Va., died May 31, 2017. There was a funeral Mass at Saint Brendan Catholic Church.

TESTA — Antonio Testa, 86, of Cortland, N.Y., died June 13, 2017, at Van Etten, N.Y. Friends may call on Friday, June 16, 2017, from 10 to

11 a.m. at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 N. Main St., Spencer, N.Y. The funeral Mass will follow at noon at St. James Parish, 503 Clark St., and Chemung St. (17C), Waverly, N.Y. Interment is in Mount Hope Cemetery, Van Etten, New York.

June 14, 2017

Deaths

AUGUR — Fred J. Augur, 80, of Solon, N.Y., formerly of Northford, Conn., died June 8, 2017. A funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave., North Haven, Conn., at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Church. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

HAMMOND — Richard S. Hammond, 93, has died. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church, Homer. A memorial service will follow immediately at 11 a.m. at the church. Private interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Camillus.

PRENTICE — Shirley Joyce Prentice, 96, of Cortland, N.Y., died June 12, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cortland Rural Cemetery.

June 13, 2017

Deaths

BAKER — Natalie Anne (Peterson) Baker, 86, died June 10, 2017. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ithaca Country Club. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

BEAN — Thomas A. Bean, 89, of Route 28, died Jan. 30, 2017. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Scott United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at Scott Union Cemetery.

June 12, 2017

Deaths

EATON — Glenn L. Eaton, 48, of Groton, N.Y., died Feb. 10, 2017. Graveside committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 William St., Groton, has care of arrangements.

HAVEN — Frederick L. Haven II, 53, of Syracuse, N.Y., and formerly of McGraw, N.Y., died June 7, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the McGraw United Methodist Church. Burial will be in McGraw Cemetery. The family will be present to receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday.

MORGAN — Steven L. Morgan, 56, of Preble Road, Preble, N.Y., died June 10, 2017. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, 5016 Route 11, Homer. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Preble Congregational Church, 1953 Preble Road, Preble. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Preble.

SHERMAN — A graveside service for David P. Sherman, 77, who died Dec. 11, 2016, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Atwater Cemetery, Homer. The Wright-Beard Funeral Home is serving the family.

STINEHOUR — Ernest A. Stinehour, 88, of Groton, N.Y., died June 9, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Groton Rural Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton, prior to the services.