Rex’s Pasta beats One Cent in slugfest

Rex’s Pasta collected 36 hits Wednesday night en route to a 26-22 Cortland Women’s Softball League B Division win over One Cent Saloon.

Elsewhere in the B Division, undefeated Red Dragon was a 10-4 winner over Palm Gardens, Homer Logging/NAPA rolled over Foxy’s 24-1, in five innings and, in a game for which first names were not reported for both teams, Ho-Beau’s beat The Center 15-6 in five innings.

In the A Division, Easy Street /Little Italy stayed unbeaten with a pair of wins, 14-1 over Deli Downtown in five innings and, in a makeup game, 14-3 over Maguire/Central City, which in turn beat Thairapy by Kelly/Gator’s 14-5 in its regularly-scheduled game. In addition, Woodman’s Pub topped Red Jug Pub 16-4 in six innings and Gator’s was a 20-6 winner over Contracting by Hull in six innings.

B DIVISION

Rex’s Pasta 26, One Cent Saloon 22: Cassie McMullen went 5-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored for Rex’s while Mary Phelps (double, triple, six RBIs, two runs), Allie Oster, Rachel Oster and Rachel Orlen all went 4-for-5. Kasey Price went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five runs scored for One cent.

Red Dragon 10, Palm Gardens/Damaco Windows 4: Winning pitcher Pam Wenck went 4-for-4 for Red Dragon (7-0) while Crystal marsh and Kathy Curry both went 3-for-4 and Sam Hoyt went 2-for-2. Carrie Gumaer went 3-for-4 for Palm Gardens while Jenn Warner was 3-for-3 and Sue Recor 3-for-4.

Homer Logging/NAPA 24, Foxy’s 1: Lindsey Fiore hit two home runs for the winners while Debbi Preston had a double in support of winning pitcher Stacey Pryor.

A DIVISION

Easy St./Little Italy 14, Deli Downtown 1: Jonna Johnson went 3-for-3 for the winners while Sydney Folk (double, triple), Deb Contri (double) and Lara Discenza all went 2-for-3.

Easy St./Little Italy 14, Maguire/Central City 3: Jess Hull went 4-for-4 and Lynn Baker was 3-for-3 for the winners, Lauren Dahm (triple), Kristina Abbott (double) and Stella Yonta with 3-for-4 nights.

Maguire/Central City 14, Thairapy by Kelly/Gator’s 4: Janet Maguire went 3-for-4 for Maguire/Central City while Courtney Rainbow (double, triple) and Katrina Owen (two doubles) both went 3-for-5. Michelle McGrath and Shannon McKiernan both went 2-for-3 with a triple apiece in the losing cause.

Woodman’s Pub 16, Red Jug Pub 4: Alexis Young went 3-for-4 for Woodman’s Pub, while Bethany Ellis and Lauren Hermz both went 2-for-3 and Nicole Meeker had four RBIs Kristin Russell went 2-for-2 and Kaitlyn Andrew was 2-for-3 for Red Jug Pub.