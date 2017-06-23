Crush rallies to overtake Sherrill

After falling behind early in the game, the Cortland Crush steadily chipped away at the lead the Sherrill Silversmiths had built to ultimately score their fourth straight New York Collegiate Baseball League victory, 10-9 on Greg’s Field.

The win gave the Crush, now 10-5, sole possession of first place in the league’s Eastern Division.

Crush starting pitcher Steven Boscia gave up a lead-off double at the top of the first to Joshua Goldstein, who moved to third on a wild pitch. Goldstein would later score on a groundout to put the Smitties on the board. After Sherrill scored again off an errant throw from Crush left fielder Alex Flock, the Crush responded with three runs in the bottom of the second.

Singles by Dylan Ketch and T.J. Wegmann and a double steal put runners on second and third, setting up a game-tying single by Tyler Schmidt. Dylan Ott then singled Schmidt home to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

Sherrill scored five runs in the third to take a 7-3 lead, keyed by a two-run double off the bat of Justin Stromski. The Crush began to chip away in the bottom of the third when a Wegmann double allowed Ketch to scamper home. In the bottom of the fourth, with Cortland down 8-4, David White crushed a two-run homer, his third round-tripper in two days, to make it 8-6.

After Sherrill tagged on another run in the sixth, Alex Flock reached on an error that brought home Schmidt and White singled home another run. In the bottom of the eighth Charles Edwards’s RBI single tied the game before Dylan Ketch singled home what proved to be the game-winning run.

Closer Jake Kinney struck out the side in the top of the ninth to earn his second save on the year and preserve the win for reliever Murrell Martin Jr., the fifth of six Cortland pitchers in the contest.

Each team totaled 12 hits, the Crush led by Schmidt, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and White, who went 2-for-5 with the homer and drove in three runs. Kingsley Ballao went 3-for-4 and Goldstein went 3-for-5 with a home run for the Silversmiths, each with one RBI.

The game marked the end of an era, as the Crush will move their home games from Greg’s Field at Beaudry Park to SUNY Cortland’s Wallace Field starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. against the Syracuse Salt Cats. Greg’s Field, which honors Crush namesake Greg “Crusher” Partigianoni, has been team’s home field since Cortland rejoined the league in 2014.

In the meantime, Cortland heads to Rochester to take on the Ridgemen today at 7 p.m. before a Saturday road doubleheader with the Syracuse Spartans, the first game starting at 2 p.m., and a Sunday game against the host Rome Generals starting at 6:30 p.m.