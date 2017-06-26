Death and birth notices for the week of June 26-July 1, 2017

July 1, 2017

Deaths

ROBISON — Paul B. (Boomer) Robison Sr., 82, of Groton, N.Y., died June 30, 2017. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton.

June 30, 2017

Deaths

ALLEN — Michael H. Allen Jr., 44, of McGraw, N.Y., died June 26, 2017. There will be a celebration of life held at noon July 9 at the Cortland American Legion on Tompkins Street.

WINEBURG — Bernard David Wineburg, 71, died June 25, 2017, in Cape Cod, Mass. Calling hours are being held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 6 at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home on Lincoln Avenue in Cortland. The funeral service will also take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service to follow at the Cortland Rural Cemetery.

June 29, 2017

Deaths

CAYWOOD — Margery Lee Caywood, born Dec. 22, 1933, of DeRuyter, N.Y., died June 23, 2017. Her children will receive family and friends from 2 to

4 p.m. July 2, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home, Cortland Street, DeRuyter, N.Y. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 3 at the same location. A wake to celebrate her life will follow the services at the Caywood residence on “The Lake.”

June 28, 2017

Deaths

BEARD — Elizabeth “Betty” G. Beard, 91, of East Homer, N.Y., died June 25, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the East Homer United Methodist Church, Route 13, East Homer. A burial will follow at the East Homer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. before the service.

CUSTER — Gregory A. Custer, 62, of Cuyler, N.Y., died June 22, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Truxton Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

DOVI — John C. “Jack” Dovi Jr., 72, died June 23, 2017. There will be no services and interment is private.

POLLAY — Victoria J. Pollay, 58, died June 25, 2017. Services are private.

WITHERS — Wilfred (Bill) Henry Withers, 89, of Preble, N.Y., died June 25, 2017. A calling hour will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday with a Masonic service to begin 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave. Cortland. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery, Preble.

June 27, 2017

Deaths

DEMARTINO — Edward Joseph Michael Demartino, 68, of Cortland, N.Y., died June 24, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Virgil Rural Cemetery.

June 26, 2017

Deaths

CREE — Timothy Cree, 70, of Forest, Va., died June 24, 2017.