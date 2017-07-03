Death and birth notices for the week of July 3-8, 2017

July 6, 2017

Deaths

CONGDON — Audrey L. Congdon, 71, died Monday, July 3, 2017, after an extended illness. Following a private interment, Audrey’s burial will be in Virgil Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

FISKE — Mrs. Eileen A. Fiske, 73, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 2, 2017. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony’s Church, Cortland. Prayers of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in St. Anthony’s Church. There will be a luncheon and reception in St. Anthony’s Church hall after interment.

KOWATCH — Raymond S. Kowatch, 88, formerly of New Hartford, N.Y., died July 2, 2017, to be reunited with his dear wife of 53 years, Elizabeth (Puskar) Kowatch. He was a loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Calling hours for Raymond and Elizabeth Kowatch will be held at a later date at the Leo Bacha Funeral Home, Pleasant Unity, Pa. Wright Beard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer condolences online, visit www.wright-beard.com.

LYNCH — Cindy L. Lynch, 58, of Cortland, died July 4, 2017, at Cortland Park Nursing and Rehabilitation. Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

MORRIS — Mrs. Judy G. Morris, 68, of Homer, and formerly Cortland, died Sunday July 2, 2017. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

STANDISH — Barbara M. Standish, 69, of Marathon, N.Y., died July 4, 2017, at her son’s home in Scott, N.Y. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus, N.Y. Burial will be in Willet Cemetery. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. Friday until the start of the 2 p.m.

service.

July 5, 2017

Deaths

WINEBURG — Bernard David Wineburg, 71, died June 25, 2017. Calling hours are being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Cortland. The funeral service will also take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service to follow at the Cortland Rural Cemetery.

July 3, 2017

Deaths

HASKINS — Corabelle Haskins, 90, of DeRuyter, N.Y., died June 30, 2017. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, DeRuyter. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, DeRuyter. Calling hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

ROBISON — Paul B. “Boomer” Robison, 82, of Groton, N.Y., died June 30, 2017. A celebration of life will be held at noon Thursday at Stonehedges Golf Course followed by military honors. Burial will be private at the family’s convenience in Lickview Cemetery in Locke. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. at the golf course following the service.

Births

BAHNS — A boy, Landon Avery Bahns, 7 pounds 6 ounces, born June 15 to Heather DeSane Bahns and Ehren Bahns of Cortland at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

ROBINSON — A girl, Allison Violet Robinson, 7 pounds 8 ounces, born June 22 to Kristie Rice Gifford-Robinson and James Robinson of Groton at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

RUSSO — A girls, Amaya Rose Russo, 6 pounds 4 ounces, born June 22 to Kelsey Peebles and Troy Russo of Auburn at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

STILES — A girl, Ava Lorraine Stiles, 5 pounds 14 ounces, born June 16 to Christine Mack and Devon Stiles of Cortland at Cortland Regional Medical Center.