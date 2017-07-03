Despite rain, Cincy field days events draw visitors

Whitney Turshman, of Cincinnatus stood by the fence along the dirt track at the Cincinnatus Fireman’s Field Days. She was with her family supporting her niece, Jocelyn, nephew, Tayler, and her little sister, Kierstee, as they took part in a motorsport called tractor pulling.

“My brother Matt likes tractors,” said Whitney Turshman, whose nephew has participated for two years and niece and sister for one year. “He did it with the kids as a hobby.”

Tractor pulling was just one part of the Cincinnatus Firemen’s Field Days, where residents from all over could partake in traditional carnival rides and games or get a bite of fried dough.

The sport of tractor pulling has tractors, most of them here date from the 1970s and 1980s, attached to a sled with a weight transfer machine on it. As the tractor goes further down the track, the weight on the sled goes closer to the tractor, slowing it down. Whichever tractor can travel the furthest down the track wins.

The tractor pulling was staged by Poor Redneck Pullers, a Cincinnatus-based club that started five years ago mainly to get youths involved in the tractor pulling sport rather than computers and drugs. They only do pulls on this track and try to do an event like this every month.

The tractors are put into 10 different classes, depending on their weight. Whoever weighs the tractors then determines how much weight they can pull. The maximum amount a tractor can pull at the event was 7,000 pounds.

“About 50 people usually show up to these,” said club President Brian Staley, who noted people questioned whether the contest would happen Saturday due to the rain. “At fair events, about 100 people (show up.)”

Jocelyn took third place in the stock of the lawn class, where tractors had to pull 900, 1,000 and 1,100 pounds. The three kids have also participated in pulls in Greene and Smithville.

Dean Catilin, the chairman of the Fourth of July Committee, said that people have come to the festival from out of state to visit family in the area. And it has gotten mentions around the country as well.

“One of our old officers was in New Mexico in 1986 when he looked at a national magazine, ‘Places to Go in New York,’” Catilin said. “The Cincinnatus Field Day was in there.”

There was an area at Saturday’s event where local vendors could set up tents and sell their products. Some sold shirts and dresses, others sold posters and cheese.

Barbara Allen, the owner of Creations by Barbara Ann in Taylor, sold her handmade soaps and lotions at the event for the first time. She attracts new clients by coming to festivals like the Field Days, but the threat of rain throughout Saturday resulted in a poor turnout in the afternoon.

“The rain had effected everybody,” Allen said.

Catilin noted that usually on a good weekend, about 5,000 people would show up to the Field Days. He didn’t expect that number to be reached this year and the people who attended spent less than a typical year.

“People haven’t made as much money due to the rain this year,” Catilin said. “They’re being more selective due to money.”