Crush force extras but fall in the 11th

After overcoming a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday evening, the Cortland Crush couldn’t produce any more runs en route to their third straight New York Collegiate Baseball League loss, 11-10 to the visiting Syracuse Spartans in 11 innings.

Cortland was swept by the host Rome Mnerals in a doubleheader Monday, by scores of 3-0 and 6-4.

came out of the gates with explosive bats, with Edison Mercado and Jay Perry both slamming home runs out of Wallace Field in the top of the first.

While Perry’s was a solo shot, Mercado’s came after Cyrus Senior hit a single and Julian Gutierrez worked a walk, putting the Spartans up 4-0 by the end of their at-bat.

Cortland refused to lie down early, bringing across three scores. Joseph Tevlin and Tyler Schmidt slapped singles in the top of the inning and David White opened up Cortland’s scoring with a sacrifice fly. Joe Assenza had a sacrifice bunt to bring a run across but reached safely on a throwing error on Spartan second baseman Rocco Leone. One more sacrifice bunt from Josh Reuter that brought Charles Edwards home brought the Crush within one run.

Cortland took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Dylan Ott advanced to second on a single and stolen base before going to third as Tevlin smacked his second single on the day and stealing home to tie the game. White then singled to bring Tevlin across and take the early 5-4 lead.

In the fifth, the Spartans had another four-run inning, batting around the entire order in the process.

Cortland starting hurler Tyler Howard allowed three straight base hits before being relieved by Brett Wilkes with the bases loaded.

Wilkes walked Chris Schad to tie the game before a single by Jay Perry brought two more runs home. A sacrifice fly from Bradley Dietz closed the scoring on the inning and gave Syracuse an 8-5 advantage.

Cortland slowly chipped away at that lead, starting in the fifth when Edwards rapped an RBI single that brought the lead to 8-6.

Two more came across in the seventh when Dylan Ketch and Ott raced home on a catching error from the Spartan outfield off the bat of Tevlin to tie the game at 8-8.

However, the Spartans had a reply to every Crush score. Mercado put Syracuse up 9-8 with an RBI single that scored Cyrus Senior. Then, Mercado set up a decoy, getting caught between first and second to distract the defense from Leone and bring him home to giver the visitors a 10-8 lead.

Trying to force extra innings, the Crush led off the ninth with a single by Ketch. Ott followed that with a bunt, which was grabbed by the third baseman Britton Lawrence and misfired to first, rolling into foul territory long enough for Ketch to get home, bringing Cortland within one run. Tevlin then hit yet another RBI single to bring Ott home and tie the game up.

Schad generated the game-winning run with a solo homer in the top of the 11th.

The Crush had a solid hitting night, totaling 15 hits. Ketch, Ott and Tevlin all had three-hit nights, with Tevlin also driving in two runs.

The Spartans had 13 hits, including three homers. Mercado led the way with a 4-for-5 night with a homer and four RBIs.

The Crush were slated to visit the Sherrill Silvermsmiths at 5 p.m. today before hosting the Syracuse Salt Cats Thursday on Wallace Field in another 5 p.m. start.