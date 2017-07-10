Death and birth notices for the week of July 10-15, 2017

July 15, 2017

Deaths

BIRDSALL — Lula Birdsall, 97, of Richford, N.Y., died July 13, 2017. MacPherson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

CRAFT — Ruth J. Craft, 73, of McLean, N.Y., died July 14, 2017. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at McLean Community Church, 50 Church St. A memorial service will immediately follow.

JONES — Eugene T. Jones, 69, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 13, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. Burial to follow at the Cortland Rural Cemetery. Following the graveside service everyone is invited to a celebration of life at the Homer Congregational Church.

RICE — Steven A. Rice, 63, of Partlow, Va., formerly of Albany, Ga., died April 29, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Quantico National Cemetery with military honors.

July 13, 2017

Deaths

BERLEW — Judy A. Berlew, 65, of Little York, N.Y., died July 8, 2017, at her home. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc.

FERRIS — Marjorie B. Ferris, 99, of Groton, formerly of McGraw, died July 11, 2017, at the Groton Community Health Care Center.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Church of Blodgett Mills, 2262 Blodgett Mills West Road, Blodgett Mills, N.Y. Interment will follow the service at the McGraw Rural Cemetery. A luncheon will immediately follow the interment.

HALL — Robin A. Hall, 57, of Danielsville, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg in Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian burial was held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Calling hours were held at the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial was to be today in the parish cemetery.

PATTERSON — Wilma A. Patterson, 96, died July 11, 2017, at the Brookdale of Ithaca. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday,

July 14, 2017, at the Groton Community Church. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Groton Rural Cemetery.

July 12, 2017

Deaths

BUTLER — Diane C. Mastronardi Butler, 90, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 8, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Wright Beard Funeral Home with interment to follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 9 Lincoln Ave, Cortland.

FERRIS — Marjorie B. Ferris, 99, of Groton, N.Y., formerly of McGraw, died July 11, 2017. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Blodgett Mills, 2262 Blodgett Mills West Road. Interment will follow the service at the McGraw Rural Cemetery. A luncheon will immediately follow the interment.Wright-Beard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

WANISH — Patricia Stepien Wanish, 68, of Virginia Beach, Va., died July 6, 2017. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Cortland Rural Cemetery mausoleum.

July 11, 2017

Deaths

ALVORD — Covert C. Alvord, 79, of King Ferry, N.Y., formerly of Locke, died July 8, 2017. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. A service will immediately follow calling hours. Private interment will be in Bird Cemetery, Locke.

BARRETT — Alan R. Barrett, 76, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 9, 2017. A celebration in his memory will be held at a later time.

BIVIANO — Mark E. Biviano, 60, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 10, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

POTTS — Wayne E. “Slim” Potts, 84, of Cuyler, N.Y., died June 19, 2017. Calling hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, DeRuyter. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 22 at Truxton Cemetery.

RACE — Ralph G. Race, 87, died July 9, 2017. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Riccardi Funeral Home, 69 N. Main St., Cortland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. Prayers of committal will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Groton.

SCHOLL-HESS — Winfried J. Scholl-Hess, 63, of Fulton, N.Y., died July 7, 2017. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Cortland. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cortland.

SUTTON — Gary (Gutty) Sutton, 64, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 9, 2017. There will be a celebration of life held Thursday at 42 South Ave. Cortland. A service will begin promptly at noon.

WANISH — Patricia Stepien Wanish, 68, of Virginia Beach, Va., died July 6, 2017. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Wright-Beard Funeral Home.