Urology and prostate health

UROLOGY/PROSTATE HEALTH

For a gland that’s the size of a walnut, the prostate is, in urologist Dr. Mahmoud Chehab’s words, “a double-edged sword.”

“When it’s healthy, the prostate protects against incontinence in men something that women tend to have as they age, but it is also prone to two major diseases — prostate enlargement and cancer. Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men,” says Dr. Chehab assistant professor of Urology at Upstate Medical University and provider at Cortland Regional Medical Practice.

WHAT IS THE PROSTATE?

The prostate gland is part of a man’s reproductive system, and its primary role is to create components of semen and help in reproduction. It sits below the bladder, above the rectum, and surrounds part of the urethra — the tube in the penis that carries urine from the bladder.

The prostate gland naturally grows larger as we age, and by the time a man is in his 60s, what was once walnut-sized can become the size of a lemon. This gradual enlargement of the prostate constricts the urethra, creating what is called benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.

BPH

“There’s nothing you can really do to prevent BPH,” Dr. Chehab says. “It’s estimated that 95% of all men ages 49 to 80 have it. If the patient is not bothered by the symptoms — frequent urination, especially at night, not feeling empty after going, or having a weak flow — then we just watch and wait. For those who are troubled by the symptoms, we can treat with medication or offer minimally invasive surgery.”

Dr. Chehab says men experiencing symptoms of BPH should see their doctors so that they don’t develop kidney failure or bladder issues such as bladder stones.

PROSTATE CANCER

One in five men will develop some form of prostate cancer, and an estimated 3 million men in the U.S. are living with the disease. If detected early, however, this slow-growing cancer can be cured.

“Treatment can involve either surgery, radiation or both, but it doesn’t always need to be treated,” Dr. Chehab says. “For some men, with low risk prostate cancer the best approach is regular check-ups or what is known as active surveillance.”

There’s no way to prevent prostate cancer, says Dr. Chehab, however men should take precautions against sexually transmitted diseases and maintain a generally healthy lifestyle including exercise and a low-fat, low-carb diet.

Today, the most common way to diagnose the disease is through a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, a blood test that measures a protein produced in the prostate. The PSA test can sometimes produce false positives, but Dr. Chehab recommends this screening as a part of an annual checkup for men over 55 or at younger age in men with family history of prostate cancer or in African Americans If necessary, the next step would be a prostate biopsy and for certain patients he offers an MRI Ultrasound fusion guided biopsy.

Dr. Chehab joins Cortland Regional Medical Practice in partnership with Upstate Urology. Patients can call 607-428-5757 to make an appointment.