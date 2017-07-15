Death and birth notices for the week of July 15-22, 2017

July 22, 2017

Deaths

BACON — Mary E. Bacon, 73, of Clark Street, Groton, N.Y., died July 18, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 29 at the Peruville New Testament Church in Groton. Zirbel Funeral Home of Groton has care of arrangements.

FULLER — Richard A. Fuller Sr., 75, of Homer, N.Y., died July 19, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McGraw Cemetery. There will be no prior calling hours or funeral service.

LEIDIG — Evelyn Jean Leidig, 90, of Loganville, Ga., died July 18, 2017. A memorial service will be held in September at the Groton Cemetery.

McCRACKEN — Mary B. (Burk) McCracken, 86, of DeRuyter, N.Y., died July 20, 2017. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus. There will be no funeral service.

Births

FOWLER — A girl, Harper Mae Fowler, 5 pounds 12 ounces, born July 14 to Abbygayle Cottom and Cory Fowler of Cortland at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

July 21, 2017

Deaths

BOYCE — Morgan A. Boyce, 71, of Auburn, N.Y., died July 16, 2017. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

FULLER — Richard A. Fuller Sr., 75, of Homer, N.Y., died July 19, 2017. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Barth Funeral Home, McGraw.

MASON — A memorial service for Mary Louise Mason, who passed away on April 29, 2017, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday July 29 at St. James Episcopal Church, Skaneateles. A reception will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Sherwood Inn, Skaneateles.

McCRACKEN — Mary B. McCracken, 86, of DeRuyter, N.Y., died July 20, 2017. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus.

NADOLSKI — John S. Nadolski, 66, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 19, 2017. Calling hours will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

POSTON — Hugh A. Poston, 88, died July 16, 2017, in Lebanon, Pa. Funeral services will be at noon Sunday at the Christ Community Church, Tompkins St., Cortland. A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Glenwood Cemetery, Homer.

YOUNG — Kevin J. “Louie” Young, 65, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 18, 2017. There will be no services

July 20, 2017

Deaths

ATKINS — Joan Willard Atkins, 81, formerly of Richfield Springs, N.Y., died July 17, 2017, in Cortland Regional Medical Center. Calling hours will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A funeral service will take place immediately after at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuyler Lake Cemetery.

GERRARD — Angela D. Gerrard, 33, of Tully, N.Y., died July 17, 2017. To honor her wishes, no services will be held. There will be a celebration of life memorial at her parents’ home in Tully at 2 p.m. on Sunday

LaROSA — Janon (Bailey) LaRosa, 64, died June 14, 2017.

OSADCHEY — William “Bill” A. Osadchey, 70 ,of LaFayette, N.Y., pdied July 15, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home, 4612 South Salina St., Syracuse. A memorial service will take place immediately after calling hours, followed by commital at the Onondaga County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

July 19, 2017

Deaths

BAILEY — Richard F. Bailey, 79, of Dryden, N.Y., died July 17, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden. Private burial will be Friday at Willow Glen Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to Masonic services given by members of Dryden Lodge.

BACON — Mary Bacon, 73 of 102 Clark St., Groton, N.Y., died July 18, 2017. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton.

CRAFT — Ruth J. Craft, 73, of McLean, N.Y., died July 14, 2017. Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at McLean Community Church. A memorial service will start promptly at 11 a.m.

LEIDIG — Evelyn J. Leidig, 90, of Loganville, Ga., formerly of Groton, died July 18, 2017. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton.

SCUTT — Charles M. Scutt, 36, of McGraw, N.Y., died July 17, 2017. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

July 18, 2017

Births

KOSTUK — A boy, Landon Peter Kostuk, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, born May 30 to Shannon Tinkham Kostuk and Andrew Kostuk at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

BROWN — A boy, Cullen Lane Brown, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, born May 16 to Kelly Adams Brown and Aubrey Brown of Marathon at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

PARKS — A boy, Nathan Duane Parks, 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, born May 22 to Allison Cole and Michael Parks of McGraw at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

RICH — A boy, Jethro Xavier Rich, 10 pounds, 2 ounces, born July 3 to Tesla Rich of Dryden at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

July 17, 2017

Deaths

BIRDSALL — Lula Birdsall, of Richford, N.Y., died July 13, 2017. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Richford Congregational Church. Guests will be received at 10 a.m. by the family. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Richford.

ROBERTSON — Paul O. Robertson, 79, of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Clarksburg, Ohio, died July 4, 2017. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at New Testament Church of Peruville, Groton.