Death and births for the week of July 24-29, 2017

July 28, 2017

Deaths

COHEN — Leonard Cohen, 83, of Homer, N.Y., died July 26, 2017. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday at Temple Brith Sholom, 117 Madison St., Cortland. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Temple immediately prior to the service. Burial will be in the Temple Brith Sholom section of the Cortland Rural Cemetery.

July 26, 2017

Deaths

HALL — Shirley Amelia (Smith) Hall died July 5, 2017. A memorial service was held July 9 at the New Life Baptist Church in Yorktown, Texas.

LONGENECKER — Edna E. Longenecker, 75, of Route 11, Homer, died July 25, 2017. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Homer Community Building (behind the Homer Fire Department), Main Street, Homer.

SCHULT — Derek C. Schult, 36, of Homer, N.Y., and formerly of Norwich, N.Y., died July 22, 2017. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the R.J. Fahy Funeral Home in Norwich. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery of Norwich.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

July 25, 2017

Deaths

WHITE — Russell E. White died July 19, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. An obituary to follow at a later date.

July 24, 2017

Deaths

BRILL — Robbin J. Brill, 58, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 20, 2017. Calling hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wright Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. There will be a short funeral at 2 p.m.

HOLLENBECK — Agnes I. Hollenbeck, 101, formerly of Homer, N.Y., died July 21, 2017. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, 5016 U.S. Route 11, Homer. Interment will follow in Atwater Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

WENDT — Karl H. Wendt, 84, died July 21, 2017.