Easy Street/Little Italy rolls over Red Jug, 20-1

Lynn Baker went 3-for-4 with two doubles as one of four Easy Street/Little Italy players with three hits Wednesday night during the 20-1 rout of Red Jug Pub in a Cortland Women’s Slowpitch Softball League A Division game.

In other A Division play, Thairapy by Kelly/Gator’s edged Deli Downtown 6-5, Contracting By Hull outslugged Woodman’s Pub 24-13 and Gator’s posted wins over both Maguire/Central City, 7-2 and Woodman’s Pub, 13-3.

In the B Division, Red Dragon held off Homer Logging/NAPA 13-12 and romped past Foxy’s 19-1, Penny’s One Cent handed Foxy’s a 26-1 setback, Palm Gardens/DaMaCo Windows edged Ho-Beau’s 6-5 and Rex’s Pasta overcame a nine-run first inning deficit to dump The Center 22-14.

A DIVISION

Easy Street/Little Italy 20, Red Jug Pub 1: In addition to Baker, Lauren Dahm (triple), Sydney Folk and Corrine Russell all went 3-for-4 for Easy Street/Little Italy.

Kelly Bushey went 3-for-3 for Red Jug Pub while Liz Starr helped out with a 2-for-2 effort.

Thairapy by Kelly/Gator’s 6, Deli Downtown 5: Thairapy/Gator’s scored a run in the seventh inning to snap a 5-5 tie.

Donnalyn Moran went 3-for-3 for Thairapy/Gator’s. Sarah Cobb added a double to the winning offense.

Contracting By Hull 24, Woodman’s Pub 13: Emily Barry had a solid 5-for-5 night with a triple, double and four RBIs to pace Contracting By Hull. Jessica Rigg had a 5-for-5 night and Jamie Moses went 3-for-5 with two triples, a double and five RBIs for the winners.

April Byers was 3-for-3 for Woodman’s Pub. Sueanne Stahlman delivered a 3-for-4 effort and Tiffany Sherman added a triple and three RBIs.

Gator’s 7, Maguire/Central City 2: Gator’s built a 7-0 lead through five innings as Julie Conklin picked up the win.

Katrina Owens and Courtney Rainbow from Maguire/Central City each had doubles for the only extra-base hits in the game.

Gator’s 13, Woodman’s Pub 3: Chey Gaffney hit a triple and Julie Conklin added a double for the victorious Gator’s squad.

B DIVISION

Red Dragon 13, Homer Logging/NAPA 12: Red Dragon took control with five runs in the bottom of the third inning for an 11-5 cushion, but it was a single run in the sixth that proved to be the winning margin. Trailing 13-7, Homer Logging/NAPA plated five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Red Dragon saw Mel Pittman, Rachel Moran, Kathy Curry, Deb Buchan, Pam Wenck and Staci Schaffer each go 3-for-4 at the plate.

Moran hit a triple while Pittman and Schaffer each recorded a double.

Lindsey Fiore went 4-for-4 with a double for Homer Logging/NAPA. Alexis Marshall added a 3-for-3 bat with Stacie Young and Lonnie Rawson each going 3-for-4.

Red Dragon 19, Foxy’s 1: Bethany Palmer (double), Moran (double, triple) and Curry each were perfect with 4-for-4 bats for Red Dragon. Sam Hoyt added a 3-for-3 night, with 3-for-4 efforts coming from Savannah Hempstead, Schaffer (triple) and Wenck (double) and Buchan.

Foxy’s was paced by Cory Clark, Kaylee Turshman, Ryan Laforce and Tora Hammond who each went 2-for-2.

Penny’s One Cent Saloon 26, Foxy’s 1: KT Apley (double, 3 RBIs), Danielle Beebe-Scott (double), Jenna Bowman (triple, 3 RBIs) and Jody Maroney (2 RBIs) swung 4-for-4 bats for One Cent Saloon. Sam Beebe-Scott added a 3-for-3 effort with Kelly Pittsley going 2-for-2. Jess Smith, Kasey Price and Co Duryea also had multi-hit nights.

Palm Gardens/DaMaCo Windows 6, Ho-Beau’s 5: Palm Gardens/DaMaCo Windows scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning. Sue Recor hit a triple for the winners. Sherri Dunham, Alicia Maynard and Kim Lea added doubles.

Rex’s Pasta 22, The Center 14: The Center scored all 14 runs in the first inning for a 14-5 lead. After scoring once in the third inning, Rex’s scored six runs in the fifth inning and had back-to-back five-run innings in the sixth and seventh.

Mary Phelps went 5-for-5 with a triple, home run, five runs scored and five RBIs to pace Rex’s.