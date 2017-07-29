Tioughnioga River alligator captured

An alligator that was spotted early this week in the Tioughnioga River in northern Broome County has been caught.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation captured the alligator Saturday afternoon behind the Broome County Fairgrounds in Whitney Point, where the annual county fair is being held. The reptile was first reported spotted on Monday.

The alligator will find a new home at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, where it will be quarantined and placed on exhibit.

“Animal education and appreciation is our top priority at Animal Adventure Park, said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure. “We are thrilled to be able to provide this animal with a safe, appropriate environment and the home it deserves.”

Animal Adventure is an interactive, education animal park located in Harpursville, about 15 minutes northeast of Binghamton.