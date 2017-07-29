ADVERTISEMENT

Tioughnioga River alligator captured

July 29, 2017 By Robert Creenan, News

This alligator, spotted along the Tioughnioga River near Whitney Point in northern Broome County early this week, was captured Saturday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

An alligator that was spotted early this week in the Tioughnioga River in northern Broome County has been caught.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation captured the alligator Saturday afternoon behind the Broome County Fairgrounds in Whitney Point, where the annual county fair is being held. The reptile was first reported spotted on Monday.

The alligator will find a new home at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, where it will be quarantined and placed on exhibit.

“Animal education and appreciation is our top priority at Animal Adventure Park, said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure. “We are thrilled to be able to provide this animal with a safe, appropriate environment and the home it deserves.”

Animal Adventure is an interactive, education animal park located in Harpursville, about 15 minutes northeast of Binghamton.

