Arms send CFCU, Homer White to title game

CFCU and Homer White will meet for the Cortland County Babe Ruth League Championship.

CFCU got solid pitching from Zach Norton during an 11-3 win over Cortland Elks while Jed Brazo and Nick Gravel had their own pitching duel as Homer White edged Homer Blue 3-1. The championship game will take place Thursday on Greg’s Field at Beaudry Park with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch.

CFCU 11, Cortland Elks 3: After giving up three unearned runs in the top of the first inning, CFCU settled down defensively. A highlight was a diving catch in right field by Mike Guido.

Norton didn’t falter despite those runs as he allowed just one Elks hit and fanned nine batters. Tyler Blake tossed the final two innings and he allowed just one hit as well.

CFCU got two runs back in the bottom of the first inning before taking the lead with four runs in the third inning. Two runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth padded the CFCU advantage.

Norton, Guido and Jake Keep each hit doubles while Jordan Shortsleeve added a triple to the 12-hit CFCU attack.

Mick Cody, Luciano DeVito and Jacob Gehr shared time on the mound for Cortland Elks.

Homer White 3, Homer Blue 1: Brazo and Gravel each went the distance for their respective teams and tossed shutout ball

for the first three innings. Brazo allowed four hits, two walks and struck out seven batters. Gravel countered with allowing eight hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Homer White took the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and added a run in the fifth for a 2-0 advantage.

Homer Blue pulled to within one run in the op of the sixth inning, but Homer White got an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to maintain its two run cushion.

Brazo helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 at the plate. Andrew Hage was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Vincenzo Saraceno and Hunter White added one double each.

Gravel, Sage Bischoff, Joey Case and Ryan Poole got singles for Homer Blue.