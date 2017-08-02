Fire damages Dryden apartment building

DRYDEN — Fire heavily damaged an apartment building in the Poets Landing Apartments complex off Route 38 early Wednesday night.

The fire at 10 Keats Way was reported around 5:27 p.m. as a porch fire that spread to the building’s roof. It was brought under control between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

The building was a two-story, eight-unit apartment house. Lee Shurtleff, the Tompkins County Fire coordinator, said around 20 people were displaced and the Red Cross would provide assistance in finding temporary housing. No injuries were reported.

Fire departments from Dryden, Harford, Etna, Freeville, Groton, Varna, McLean and Cortlandville responded to the scene. The Dryden police department, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and state police were also on the scene, with state police closing Route 38. The Homer Fire Department sent down its rehabilitation trailer to assist firefighters affected by the fire and heat. TLC Emergency Medical Services ambulances from Cortland were also present.

The cause of the fire was unknown Wednesday night, according to the Dryden Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

See Thursday’s edition of the Cortland Standard for more details.