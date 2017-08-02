Contact sports, concussions, and the baseline test

By the time 2017 ends, nearly 2 million children aged 18 and younger will suffer a concussion according to a recent study. And that number is on the rise.

Concussion injuries among 10- to 14-year-olds have more than tripled, and the concussion rate among kids aged 18 and younger has doubled since 2007. If that’s not alarming enough, a mounting body of research shows that receiving multiple blows to the head over time can cause the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). That fact is leading physicians like Dr. Greg Steencken of Cortland Regional’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine practice to recommend baseline concussion testing for young athletes.

WHAT IS A CONCUSSION?

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury that can range from mild to severe. Any sudden impact to the head or face, or that causes the head and brain to move quickly back and forth (also known as whiplash) can cause a concussion. A concussion can happen with or without loss of consciousness. The injury occurs when the brain bounces around or twists in the skull, creating unwanted chemical changes, swelling, and sometimes damage to the brain cells. Children who have suffered a concussion may complain of a headache or feeling pressure in their head; they may be sensitive to noise and light, have nausea, or may appear confused or dazed. Just one concussion can cause permanent damage, but many kids are at risk for multiple blows to the head during a single sports season.

That’s why Dr. Steencken recommends doing baseline concussion testing before any injury takes place. “Many high schools in the Cortland area offer free, state-funded tests at the start of the school year for students who play collision sports,” says Steencken. “Policies on exactly who gets tested vary by the school, however. For example, it may only be varsity football at one school and every school sanctioned contact or collision sport at another,” he says.

WHAT IS A BASELINE CONCUSSION TEST?

“The baseline concussion test is a computer-based, cognitive function test,” Dr. Steencken explains. “It’s series of tasks, something like ‘click on the green triangle’ or recall a series of words or numbers. The test measures not only how many correct answers the subject gets but also how long it takes him or her to answer, so the test also looks at reaction time.”

That first score becomes the patient’s baseline. When the patient retakes the test at the end of the sports season or the following year, that new score is measured against the baseline score to determine if a head injury has caused any changes.

Dr. Steencken offers testing for children who don’t have access to it through school sports programs. While it’s not an expensive test, parents should check with their insurance provider regarding coverage.

“If your child is involved in a collision or contact sport, I would consider having him or her tested,” Dr. Steencken says. “But remember, it’s an adjunct, something to help measure brain changes. The best preventive measures are to have good safety equipment and an adequate rest period policy before letting kids return to play after an injury. In short, do whatever you can to prevent the concussion in the first place.”

If your child does happen to suffer a concussion, Cortland Regional offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy to address lingering symptoms such as difficulty thinking or concentrating, balance issues, and visual problems.