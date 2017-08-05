CFCU wins Babe Ruth title

CFCU fell behind 3-0 in the first inning before rallying to score the next eight runs en route to a 10-6 victory over Homer White in Thursday’s Cortland County Babe Ruth Baseball League championship game at Greg’s Field.

Caleb Thompson, Zach Norton and Jason Carr combined to keep Homer off the scoreboard for five of the remaining six innings while putting runs on the board.

CFCU took the lead with six runs in the top of the third inning. Another run in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth pushed the advantage to 9-3. Homer White scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to make things interesting at 9-6, but CFCU got the final run in the seventh for the four-run cushion.

Norton had a double and drove in a total of five runs for CFCU. Noah Barber added two ribbies while Carr and Mike Jewett plated one run each.

Andrew Hage paced the Homer White offensive by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Vincenzo Saraceno, Josh Cargen (double), Jed Brazo and Jackson Brazo each drove in one run for Homer.