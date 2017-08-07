Deaths and births for the week of Aug. 7-12

August 12, 2017

Births

ARENDS — A boy, Thomas Joseph Arends, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, born July 25 to Amanda Hartnett Arends and Andrew Arends of Marathon, at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

EDWARDS — A boy, Benjamin David Edwards, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, born July 19 to Amie Olands and David Edwards of Homer at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

Deaths

BLACKMAN — Edith M. Blackman, 86, of Freeville, N.Y., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at the Cayuga Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Freeville United Methodist Church. Burial will be private in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden.

GREEK — Debra Greek, 48 of Ithaca, N.Y., died Aug. 6, 2017, at Cayuga Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton.

PAI — Graveside services for Phyllis J. Pai, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., formerly of Groton, who died July 31, 2017, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Groton Rural Cemetery. Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton has care of arrangements.

TRUMAN — Gerald A Truman, 73, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 11, 2017, at home. Family will be receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at Wright Beard Funeral Home Inc.,9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland, N.Y. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc. Burial will follow in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Blodgett Mills, N.Y.

August 11, 2017

ALLEN — Betty Wall Allen died July 23, 2017, at Light Hill Comfort Home in Canandaigua. There will be a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at her apartment building, Farmington Gardens, 6000 Mercier Blvd., Farmington. All friends are welcome.

August 10, 2017

BLACKMAN — Edith M. Blackman, 86, of Freeville, N.Y., died Aug. 9, 2017. Perkins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

SMITH — Christopher Smith, 64, of Cortland, N.Y., died July 30, 2017. Burial took place in Glenwood Cemetery.

August 9, 2017

CHIERCHIO — Sylvia Chierchio, 82, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 8, 2017. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland. A funeral service will immediately follow the calling hour at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cortland Rural Cemtery.

VANGELI — Arthur “Art” J. Vangeli, 53, of Cedar Park, Texas, died July 31, 2017. A private burial for family will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

August 8, 2017

DELLOW — Gary Rae Dellow, 70, of McLean, N.Y., formerly of California, died Aug. 2, 2017, at Crown Park, Cortland, N.Y. Services and burial in McLean Rural Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.

LARSON-SCHWINGEL — Arlene V. Larson-Schwingel, 91, formerly of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 5, 2017, in Zephyrhills, Fla. Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in the Truxton Cemetery. Wright-Beard Funeral home is assisting the family.

NOWALK — Helen Louise Mullen Nowalk, 89, of Dryden, N.Y., died Aug. 6, 2017. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery, Dryden.

August 7, 2017

KENDALL — James Andrew Kendall, 54, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 3, 2017. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Tully United Community Church, Meetinghouse Road, Tully. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at the church. A reception will follow at the Tully Train Station.

MILES — Richard L. Miles, 79, died Aug. 2, 2017. There will be no services.

PARRISH — Jackie Ray Parrish, 77, died Aug. 4, 2017. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harmon-Watson Funeral Home, 35 N. Main St., Castile. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harmon-Watson with a graveside service immediately following.

VANDEMARK — Charles S. “Chuck” “Charlie” VanDemark, 77, of Cortland, N.Y., died August 3, 2017. there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery.