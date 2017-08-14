Deaths and births for the week of August 14-19, 2017

August 19, 2017

Deaths

BARNUM — Donna M. Barnum 73, died Aug. 9, 2017, The family will be having a memorial with a dish-to-pass at 3 p.m. today at the Little York Park.

CHASE — Beverly Chase, 96., formerly McLean, N.Y., died Aug. 17, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, with Pastor Vern Groves officiating. Burial will follow in McLean Cemetery, McLean. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

DAVIS — Emily Christine Davis, 33, died Aug. 16, 2017. Services will be private and internment will be in Marathon Cemetery.

O’MARA — Thomas R. O’Mara, 80, of West Main Street, Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 18, 2017. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Donald Barber Funeral Home.

August 17, 2017

Deaths

COLEMAN — Reta J. Coleman, 90, of State Route 222, Cortland, died at home following an extended illness on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, 5016 Route 11, Homer. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer, will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

August 16, 2017

Deaths

CORSON — Marcia J. Corson, 74, of Haights Gulf Road, Cortland, died August 13, 2017. Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

August 15, 2017

Deaths

ANGELL — Robin L. Angell, 59, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

CASKEY — Alan G. Caskey, 64, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 9, 2017. There will be no services.

CORSON — Marcia J. Corson, 74, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 14, 2017. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton.

GREEK — Debra Greek, 48 of Ithaca, N.Y., died Aug. 6, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton. Interment will be in the Groton Rural Cemetery

JAVID — Dr. Kiumars Javid, 28, died June 28, 2017, at Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong.

JOHNSON — Jennifer L. Johnson, 48, of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 11, 2017. Private services will be held at the convience of the family.

NICHOLS — Katherine (Kate) Nichols, 82 of Cortland, N.Y., died Aug. 13, 2017. There will be no services.

STROBEL — Nancy Strobel, 62, of Georgetown, N.Y., died Aug. 10, 2017. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.

WILLIAMS — Brooklyn R. Williams died Aug. 9, 2017. The family will be having a brief time of sharing at 11 a.m. Wednesday Glenwood Cemetery in Homer.

August 14, 2017

Deaths

GREEK — Debra Greek, 48 of Ithaca, N.Y., died Aug. 6, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton. Interment will be in the Groton Rural Cemetery

QUARELLA — Jason W. Quarella, 42, of Whitney Pont, N.Y., died Aug. 12, 2017. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at his residence. Arrangements are by James Shara at Sunset Memorial Services.