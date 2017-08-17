Maguire/Central City advances in slowpitch playoffs

Maguire/Central City built a 10-4 lead through the first four innings Wednesday before sealing the win with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to a 15-9 first-round victory over Red Jug Pub in the Cortland Women’s Slowpitch Softball League A Division playoffs.

In B Division playoff action, Red Dragon routed Foxy’s 30-3, Penny’s One Cent Saloon topped Ho-Beau’s 14-2, Homer Logging/NAPA pounded Palm Gardens/DaMaCo Windows 25-7 and Contracting by Hull downed Woodman’s Pub 11-5.

A DIVISION

Maguire/Central City 15, Red Jug Pub 9: Nicole Osovski (triple) and Janet Maguire each went 4-for-4 to lead the Maguire/Central City offense while Courtney Rainbow (triple), Christella Yonta (double), Beth Poulas (double) and Lynn Brown all swung 3-for-4 bats.

Molly Andrejko paced the Red Jug Pub offense, going 4-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs. Katelyn Andrews added a 4-for-4 effort with a double while Kristin Russell was 3-for-4 with a double.

B DIVISION

Red Dragon 30, Foxy’s 3: Red Dragon scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Kristen Gregory (2 doubles) was one of seven 5-for-5 bats for Red Dragon. Pam Wenck (2 doubles), Kathy Curry (double), Staci Schaffer (double), Bethany Palmer (double), Deb Buchan and Crystal Marsh were also 5-for-5. Sam Hoyt was 3-for-3 while Rachel Moran smacked a home run and drove in six runs during the 49-hit attack.

Lisa Crowley, Kaylee Turshman and Alexia Cavanaugh each went 3-for-3 for Foxy’s.

Penny’s One Cent 14, Ho-Beau’s 2: One Cent spotted Ho-Beau’s two runs in the top of the first inning before scoring 14 unanswered runs. Jess Smith and Kasey Price set the pace by going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs each. K.T. Apley was 3-for-3 as well. Swinging 2-for-3 bats were Ruthanne Forehand (home run), Jenna Bowman (double) and Jody Maroney (double) while Sue Apley was 2-for-2.

Jordan Young was the top hitter for Ho-Beau’s after she went 2-for-3.

Homer Logging/NAPA 25, Palm Gardens/DaMaCo Windows 7: Homer Logging/NAPA exploded for 19 runs in the first inning and cruised to victory. Stacie Young and Lindsey Fiore each went 4-for-4 for Homer Logging.

Carrie Gumaer (double) and Kim Lea were each 3-for-3 for Palm Gardens.

Contracting by Hull 11, Woodman’s Pub 5: Jessica Rigg (home run) and Emily Barry (double, triple) each provided 3-for-4 effort for Contracting by Hull. Jacki Hinkle and Danielle Chase both had triples.

M.K. Boyland and Bethany Ellis each went 3-for-3 for Woodman’s Pub. Alexis Young added a 3-for-4 performance with Wendy Lockwood getting a triple and Sue Stahlman had a double.